Arne Slot wants to reunite with Teun Koopmeiners at Liverpool

Liverpool were heavily linked with Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners towards the end of last season and now they’re in ‘pole position’ to sign him, per reports.

The midfielder was one of the Italian club’s standout performers last term, scoring 15 goals, making seven assists, and playing a key role in them winning the Europa League.

Liverpool fans will remember Koopmeiners’ strong performance in Atalanta’s 3-0 win over the Reds at Anfield in the quarter-final first leg.

The 26-year-old’s performances have caught the attention of top sides in the Premier League and Italy, with Juventus big admirers of his.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool have ‘joined the race’ and Atalanta are willing to sell Koopmeiners for the right price this summer.

It’s claimed that the Dutch international is valued at £51m by Atalanta, which is ‘out of reach’ for Juventus, leaving Liverpool in ‘pole psition’ for his signing.

Reds boss Arne Slot has reportedly told his sporting director Richard Hughes to sign Koopmeiners this summer as he believes his compatriot would be an excellent addition to his squad.

Koopmeiners played under Slot during the manager’s time at AZ Alkamaar and he’s reportedly open to a reunion with him.

Hughes has excellent contacts in Italy and that is another reason why Liverpool are confident they’ll be able to get a deal done for the goal scoring midfielder.

Arne Slot wants reunion with Netherlands star

Slot is said to admire Koopmeiners’ positional flexibility as he can play as a number six, eight or 10, which could certainly come in handy for Liverpool.

As we’ve consistently reported, the Reds are keen to bring in one more new midfielder despite completely revamping their options in the middle of the park last summer under Jurgen Klopp.

Thiago has also left the club as a free agent since then, so there certainly is room in the squad for a top quality player like Koopmeiners.

He is currently away on international duty at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands, where he is yet to feature due to an injury.

Koopmeiners’ future is set to be decided once he returns from the tournament and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool launch a concrete bid once he does.

Liverpool are also keen to sign a new centre-back and winger this summer, so it will be an interesting few weeks as we near the start of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign – Slot’s first at Anfield.

