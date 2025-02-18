Arne Slot blown away by three Marcus Rashford traits; hails ‘special’ Liverpool star going under the radar

Arne Slot revealed what has impressed him the most about Marcus Rashford ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa, while the Reds boss also sung the praises of an unheralded star he can always rely on.

Rashford left for Aston Villa in the final stages of the winter window upon completing a six-month loan switch. Villa also inserted an option to buy the Manchester United forward for £40m.

Rashford has looked a rejuvenated figure in the early going at Villa Park and the 27-year-old has a chance to dent the title chances of old foes Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The clash between Villa and Liverpool – originally scheduled to take place in mid-March – has been brought forward in lieu of Liverpool advancing to the final of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool can go 10 points clear of Arsenal with a win. Conversely, defeat would instil new hope in the Gunners who continue to rack up league wins despite a crippling injury crisis in their forward line.

Ahead of the contest, Reds boss Arne Slot gave his assessment of Rashford who’ll come up against Trent Alexander-Arnold if selected on the left side.

“Of course I know Marcus Rashford because I follow the Premier League,” began Slot. “But the first time I faced him in real life was the [pre-season] USA tour.

“I was impressed, I was really impressed by how fast he is, how he has a nice height and he’s comfortable with the ball.

“I think he’s a very good player and I hope for him as well that he’s going to show that at Villa. Of course I’m hoping that he will not do this tomorrow!

“But I would be completely surprised if a player of that quality is not going to show this in the upcoming months because he’s a very good player in my opinion.”

Arne Slot hails Liverpool’s Mr. Dependable

Nerves appeared to be getting the better of Liverpool as well as the Anfield crowd during the second half of their narrow 2-1 victory over Wolves on Sunday.

The Reds looked incapable of stringing three passes together at times, with Slot playing his ace card from the bench much earlier than usual.

Wataru Endo is a player whose stock has fallen since Slot took charge, with the Dutch coach favouring more technically-minded midfield players than out-and-out destroyers like Endo.

However, the tenacious veteran still has a role to play, with Endo often tasked with helping Liverpool to see out a game in the final moments.

With Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch noticeably tiring against Wolves, Endo was introduced to the action earlier than usual in the 71st minute. While it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, Liverpool did successfully see out the game to secure all three points.

“Wata has been really useful for us this season,” added Slot. “Not always about amount of minutes you play, you can be important for two minutes and less important for 90 minutes.

“What makes Wata special is that every time we have to rely on him he shows up. If a player hasn’t had a lot of playing time and you can be mentally strong to bring you best performance, that’s not easy.

“Only thing is, defending is always more easy than creating. If you have to play a player who needs to create after not many minutes, it’s more difficult.”

