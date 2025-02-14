Arne Slot admits that if he could go back he would have behaved “differently” after he was sent off by referee Michael Oliver during Liverpool’s controversial Merseyside derby draw at Everton on Wednesday evening, while the Reds also reacted to Curtis Jones’ dismissal in a fiery encounter.

The Dutchman stated that he has to “respect” the process around his red card but “can’t go into the details” after he was sent off after the final whistle of the last-ever derby clash at Goodison Park.

Jones and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure also saw red in an explosive end to a match in which the home side scored a 98th-minute equaliser through James Tarkowski, but only after VAR checks for an offside and what looked like a potential foul on Ibrahima Konate.

And speaking about his dismissal for the first time at a press conference ahead of the weekend clash with Wolves, the Liverpool boss said: “That is an ongoing process now and we have to respect that. So I can’t go into the details.”

Asked whether his dismissal was due to the handshake he had with Oliver, Slot added: “What happened was that, during the stoppage time, there was a lot that happened and the emotions got the better of me.

“I would have loved to do it differently if I could go back. I hope to do it differently the next time as well. But on what happened and what was said, I told you it was an ongoing process and I don’t want to disturb that.”

As for his reflections on the game, the Reds boss added: “It felt immediately after the referee blew his whistle that we lost two points. But during the 98 minutes, I didn’t feel constantly that we were going to win the game.

“It felt like an equal game and the draw would’ve been a fair result. But with us leading after 96 minutes, we felt we were close to winning the game. But we won a lot on Wednesday as well, and what I mean by that is, when you look at the togetherness of the fans and the players and how much we fought together to get the result.

“We have been praised so many times this season for how well they can play, but the players showed a different side of themselves. In my opinion, it was much better than the year before. They were mentally so, so strong in a game that was played in the most difficult circumstances for them as well.

“It gives me a lot of confidence for the upcoming 14 games.”

Slot to have a word with Jones after seeing red

Meanwhile, Slot also revealed that he will speak to Curtis Jones after his red card in the draw, despite being majorly impressed with his cameo performance at Goodison.

Slot added: “The good thing is that we play a lot of games. He will be out for one game. He came back from an injury, so he missed a few games already. I was planning to start him against Plymouth. He wasn’t completely recovered yet.

“I liked him a lot when he came in [against Everton]. He had a very good half hour. It was the best part of our game. That was the only part of the game where I felt a bit of comfort and maybe a bit of control.

“I liked a lot that he stood up for the team, but I also think there are other ways for the team and the fans to do that. I will talk to him about that. But it’s the same for me. I should have acted differently after the game as well.

“It is an emotional sport and sometimes individuals with emotions make the wrong decisions. That is definitely what I did.”

As for the push that never was on Konate for Everton’s equaliser, Slot stated: “Many things in extra time left me quite emotional.

“There was a VAR incident for two minutes where I thought it maybe a foul and then it could be offside. Many things happened. It wouldn’t be smart to go into every incident.”

Legendary former Reds boss Rafa Benitez has outlined one on-pitch factor that should help Trent Alexander-Arnold decide between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have made no secret of their intention to sign the England right-back, which has turned into an obsession at The Bernabeu.

Indeed, Los Blancos even contacted Liverpool ahead of the winter window to ascertain whether a cut-price mid-season transfer was possible – only for Liverpool, who remain in contention to lift several trophies, to make it crystal clear Alexander-Arnold would not be sold in January.

But according to former Anfield and Bernabeu boss Benitez, it’s a new chapter in Spain that would be in Alexander-Arnold’s best interests.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly ‘seriously considering’ moving for Johan Bakayoko in the summer, a winger for whom they are one of the ‘strongest suitors’.

