Arne Slot does not feel that Wataru Endo is a long-term solution to the No 6 problem at Liverpool and hopes to bring in a top-class replacement for the Japan international this summer, it has been revealed.

Endo arrived at Anfield last summer when Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool signed him from German club Stuttgart in a £16million deal. The transfer came after Liverpool had seen experienced duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho head to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively.

Liverpool soon began to pursue Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, two of the best young defensive midfielders in the Premier League, as they looked to fill the void left at the base of their midfield. But Klopp incredibly missed out on both players to Chelsea.

Liverpool resultantly went in a different direction by capturing Endo, who was 30 years old at the time.

Endo has proven himself to be a reliable performer for Liverpool, as he loves to get stuck in and win possession back for his team before giving the ball to one of his more creative team-mates.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Klopp also utilised Alexis Mac Allister in the No 6 role, though the Argentina star is better in a more advanced midfield position.

According to transfer insider Pete O’Rourke, Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy simply view Endo as a ‘stop-gap’ midfield solution and will try to complete a ‘marquee’ signing to replace him ahead of next season.

The 31-year-old will soon be replaced in the starting eleven in a brutal twist, although he should still pick up minutes in a Liverpool shirt while operating as a backup to a younger star.

Liverpool transfers: Wataru Endo to become midfield backup

O’Rourke does not name the specific player Liverpool want to replace him with, although there are a few players on Slot’s radar.

The Reds have reportedly opened talks with Nice over the potential capture of Khephren Thuram, a player who has been looked at by the club before.

Liverpool are willing to battle Arsenal and Manchester United for Aston Villa ace Douglas Luiz, too, though that deal will be harder to agree.

The midfielder who looks most likely to join Liverpool this summer is Porto star Alan Varela. On Monday, it emerged that Liverpool and FSG chief Michael Edwards is ready to ‘intensify’ his pursuit of the 22-year-old, who is a compatriot of Mac Allister’s.

Liverpool have previously been linked with Joao Palhinha, and Sky Sports’ Dougie Critchley explained last month why he thinks they should return for Fulham’s midfield enforcer.

“He just slots straight in. There’s no adaptation time,” Critchley said. “There’s no Endo taking three or four months to get used to it. There’s no Mac Allister playing out of position.

“He’s one of the outstanding defensive midfielders in the league. I don’t think there’s going to be as much competition for him this year. I think he’s an absolute surefire fit.”

