The appointment of Arne Slot as the next Liverpool manager will take the Merseysiders backwards, with controversiail pundit Richard Keys negatively comparing the departing Feyenoord coach to under-fire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

The two north-west rivals will soon have a new rivalry to go at next season with two of the Netherlands’ finest coaches in Ten Hag – assuming he survives the summer at Old Trafford – and Slot ready to go head to head next season. After a long and complex search, Liverpool have opted for the Feyenoord coach to succeed the departing Jurgen Klopp this summer.

And while it will now take a miracle for Klopp’s long goodbye at Anfield to end in a Premier League title triumph – Saturday’s 2-2 draw at West Ham was overshadowed by an incredible touchline feud between Klopp and star man Mo Salah – the German will still depart Merseyside as one of the greatest managers of all time.

In the meantime, work has gone on behind the scenes at landing on the very best successor to Klopp and ensuring the fine legacy he creates after nearly nine years in the job is not forgotten.

And with compensation agreed for Slot – thought to total £13m (€15.2m) – the 45-year-old has been chosen over fellow contender Ruben Amorim for his strong man-management skills and the tactical approach he has with the game.

As a result, it is strongly hoped by Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s CEO of football who has ultimately made the decision to opt for Slot – that Liverpool will not have too vast a drop-off in their own high standards next season.

Next Liverpool manager: Richard Keys destroys Arne Slot

Indeed, Slot has many admirers in the game for the work he has done at Feyenoord, who were a club dead in the water when he arrived. Transforming the side into Eredivisie champions last season, Slot ignored offers from both Leeds and Tottenham to continue his fine work at De Kuip and help the Rotterdam side win this season’s KNVB Cup.

And while former Reds star Dirk Kuyt has detailed the qualities Slot will bring with him to the Anfield, not everyone is an admirer of his.

To that end, beIN Sports presenters Richard Keys and Andy Gray have both brutally trolled Liverpool’s decision to appoint the 45-year-old and feel his arrival compares to Ten Hag at Manchester United – and not in a good way.

Asked for his thoughts on Liverpool’s decision to appoint Slot, former Everton striker Gray began: “Right out of left-field. I have no idea where it came from. If you’d given me 30 guesses two weeks ago to name the new Liverpool manager, Arne Slot’s name wouldn’t have been in there.”

Keys added: “I’m trying to put myself in the shoes of Liverpool fans. Am I excited? No. Am I surprised? Yes. I’m underwhelmed if I’m honest, seriously.

“I couldn’t give you the name of a Dutch manager who has succeeded in our league yet.

“There have been one or two, like [Guus] Hiddink or [Louis] van Gaal and Ruud Gullit, who have had limited success, but nobody over a period of time has had sustained success. I think he’s Erik ten Hag in disguise.”

Former Chelsea man defends Slot decision

However, in the main, most observers believe the Reds have made a shrewd choice, especially as his style has been branded “crazy, sexy football” by one close observer of the Feyenoord years under Slot.

And former Chelsea man John Obi Mikel also thinks the appointment of Slot is a sound move by the Merseysiders, explaining why he is a good fit for the Reds as they prepare to wave Klopp off into the Majorcan sunset, where he owns a luxury villa.

“I think he’s a fantastic manager,” Mikel said. “I think he’s done really well at Feyenoord, he’s got his team playing really well. It’s the sort of football that the Liverpool fans like – front-foot, attacking, scoring goals.”

Senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, meanwhile, has detailed the reasons why Slot got the nod over fellow candidate Amorim.

Reddy wrote: ‘Sporting coach Ruben Amorim had made Liverpool’s shortlist, and despite the external noise over him, the club always maintained he was not the leading or preferred option.

‘He ticked several requirements, but his playing approach – particularly using three at the back – and long-term vision did not fit the current squad nor the philosophy implemented through all age groups at Liverpool.

‘Suggestions that financial reasons were behind Amorim not being the frontrunner for the Anfield job has been termed fiction.

‘There has also been scepticism around the reasons for the 39-year-old’s very public meeting with West Ham, with one intermediary suggesting Amorim was trying to pressure Liverpool by showing them he had other options.

‘The club had already judged Slot as the better football fit before that point, as well as a superior communicator and connector.’

