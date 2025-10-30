Arne Slot has been caught in a lie when attempting to defend the debacle that was Liverpool’s exit from the League Cup on Wednesday night.

Crystal Palace are something of a bogey team for Liverpool and Slot in particular. Prior to Wednesday night’s fourth round tie, Slot had won just one of four clashes with Oliver Glasner’s side. This season alone, Palace defeated Liverpool in the Community Shield and kickstarted Liverpool’s dire run of results with a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on September 27.

As such, it came as a shock to many to see Slot name such a weak side on Wednesday night. Furthermore, not one senior player was named on the bench, thus leaving Liverpool incapable of fighting back if they fell behind.

One reporter knew the writing was on the wall as soon as the teamsheets were announced. And as predicted, Liverpool were thumped 3-0 at Anfield and surrendered perhaps their most realistic route to silverware this season.

Speaking post-match, Slot tried to justify his curious team selection by pointing to what he did in the early rounds of the League Cup last season.

“It is always a blow to lose a game of football, especially if it leads to going out of a competition,” began Slot. “But it is the same selection I did tonight as I did last season in rounds like this.”

Put simply, that statement is not true.

Liverpool’s line-up for their League Cup third round clash with West Ham last season did not contain any youth team players.

The youngest to feature from the off were Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah who were already established members of the first-team squad.

Furthermore, Slot picked a high-powered front three consisting of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah were all named on the bench and Liverpool won 5-1, with Salah scoring the last.

In the fourth round of last year’s competition, Liverpool again faced Premier League opposition in the form of Brighton.

Again, Slot rotated but ensured his starting eleven and bench were still strong. Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Gakpo all started. The bench contained Ibrahima Konate, Van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Nunez and Salah. The Reds advanced after winning 3-2.

Of course, the primary reason Slot gave a full night off to so many of his usual starters was to ensure Liverpool can get their Premier League campaign back on track.

The Reds face Aston Villa at the weekend and Manchester City the weekend after that. A juicy clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League is sandwiched in-between.

But Liverpool are an expensively-assembled side who aim to compete on all fronts and lift multiple trophies each year.

You do not spend close to half a billion pounds in one window to throw the towel in on major honours, especially at a time when it looks like their title defence is already on life-support.

READ MORE: What Liverpool journalists are saying about Arne Slot after Dutchman throws in the towel

Will Arne Slot be sacked?

According to two prominent journalists, the answer to that question is a resounding NO.

Speaking earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool absolutely internally… and when I say internally it’s the hierarchy, the ownership, al the people at the club, really, really trust Arne Slot.

“They are 100 percent convinced that Arne Slot is the best manager to handle this situation.

“Obviously it’s been a poor start to the season, but Liverpool are convinced everything will be okay, that it’s going to take some time to assess the squad with the new signings, to change something, to be back to the attitude from last season.

“But Liverpool have full trust in Slot. There is very good communication on a daily basis between the directors, all the people at the club in the management, and Arne Slot.

“There is no problem, no bad relationship, and no problems between the players and Slot.

“So [the issues] are really from a tactical point and also mental, obviously. But it’s not a problem between Slot and the players or Slot and the management.”

The BBC’s chief football writer, Phil McNulty, concurred with the assessment Slot is NOT in danger of being fired despite the disastrous run of form.

Responding to questions in a Q&A held on Wednesday, McNulty wrote: “Slot is under the same pressure as every Liverpool manager – and that is the pressure to win games. Pressure for his job? Not a chance.

“Slot won the title in his first season after succeeding Jurgen Klopp, and while he needs wins as quickly as possible, Liverpool is not the sort of club to panic, even if the next sequence of results go badly.

“I would agree, however, that they need to show signs of becoming more resilient and balanced, because I think they are a dysfunctional, soft touch at the moment. And, Hugo Ekitike apart, their big signings have not yet delivered.

“Slot however still has plenty of credit in the bank and Liverpool is a calm club internally, not given to hasty, panicky decisions, certainly not when it involves a manager who won the Premier League last season.”

When asked if Slot could be in danger if the poor form persists all the way to Christmas, McNulty replied: “Of course, Slot would be under heavy scrutiny if the current dreadful run continues until Christmas, as any manager of a club of Liverpool’s stature would be. He would be under pressure – but not, in my opinion, for his job.

“Liverpool’s owners are measured. They saw Slot win the title in his first season and I am sure there will be an acceptance and understanding that there has also been a lot of change in the summer.

“What he needs now is for established stars and new acquisitions to simply play better. He also needs to find his best team as I am not sure he actually knows.

“I also think the presence of both Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak gives him a conundrum, on how to best utilise those two players. So far Ekitike has delivered. Isak has not.”

Latest Liverpool news – Deal cancelled? / Chiesa must go / £88m Tottenham raid

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a deal Liverpool made over the summer has not panned out as the player expected, and there are growing suggestions the move could be aborted.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has outlined the six reasons why Federico Chiesa must leave Liverpool despite the Italian openly admitting he wants to stay.

In Chiesa’s case, he may need to start thinking with his head and hot just his heart.

Finally, a stunning report claims Liverpool could sign Tottenham’s best player for £88m.