Liverpool are gaining confidence that a brilliant double transfer is on the cards this summer with Wataru Endo set to play a key role in the capture of a winger who is likely to cost the Reds a whopping €65m fee.

New Reds boss Arne Slot is yet to dip his toes into the transfer waters since taking charge at Anfield with the wily Dutchman carefully observing the merits and capabilites of his squad before deciding exactly where to strengthen. His new era got off to a bright start on Friday evening when Liverpool overcame Real Betis 1-0 in a pre-season friendly game in Pittsburgh, with one of Jurgen Klopp’s last signings, Dominik Szoboszlai scoring the decisive goal.

But while Slot is yet to spend any money this summer, the Dutchman has moved to ease fears that Liverpool will fail to make any signings at all, stating his confidence that deals are there to be done and that he would be shocked if the Reds did not add to their pool.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Arne Slot admits major Liverpool transfers ‘will probably happen’ as Curtis Jones lets slip top priority

“We already have a very good team I’m already really happy with,” Slot stressed. “But it would be a surprise for all of us I think if we don’t bring any player in, so that will probably happen in the end.

“But for now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.”

And with work on those first signings bubbling along in the background, TEAMtalk understands that Slot has three areas he would like to focus on in particular, with a new central defender, a deep-lying midfielder and increasingly more importantly, a new attacker part of his summer strategy.

Liverpool transfers: Wataru Endo to help Slot secure Takefusa Kubo deal

Part of Slot’s thinking has been that talismanic star Mo Salah will not continue forever and at 32, and crucially, with just one year left on his current deal at Anfield, Liverpool need to prepare for his eventual departure.

And while doubts over the future of Luis Diaz have also eased in recent weeks, there does remain some doubt over whether the Colombian remains in Slot’s long-term plans.

As a result, it’s no surprise to see them linked with several wingers, with the likes of Nico Williams, Johan Bakayoko and Anthony Gordon strongly mentioned in recent weeks.

However, in recent days much of the focus has turned to Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, whom the Reds have tracked since the days of Klopp.

And over the course of this week, it’s been claimed the Reds are close to finalising a €65m (£55m) deal for the brilliant Japan star, something that Real Sociedad’s president has been very quick to deny.

Now, however, reports in Spain believe a move to bring Kubo to Anfield is in the works and to further those claims, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has told Football Insider why he thinks the move could pay rich dividends for the Reds and how current Liverpool star Wataru Endo could help with negotiations.

“Celtic were pioneers in the Japanese market,” Wyness began. “It’s an exciting market. I know a lot of my friends and contacts have been visiting recently, they believe there is real talent over there.

“It’s also a strong commercial market.

“There’s a big opportunity there. Kubo could be a match-winner for Liverpool and give a big commercial bonus for the club.

“Endo could be crucial. Him being at Liverpool means that Kubo won’t be by himself, there’ll be someone there who can speak and guide him in the right direction.

“The club have player care facilities, but having someone speaking your language will be key.

“There’s no doubt they will speak if this transfer is going to happen.

“Endo is the right sort of character to that kind of role, and if this transfer goes ahead I expect it to be a success.”

Liverpool learn price needed to sign top defender

The Reds are also ready to go shopping for a new central defender with Slot keen to add to his ranks with Joel Matip having departed at the end of last season and with captain Virgil van Dijk, like Salah, also in the final 11 months of his current arrangement.

While Liverpool do hope to steer away interest from Saudi Arabia in Van Dijk, they know that at 33, his time at the very top may not last forever and that one day they will have to think about his successor.

Now TEAMtalk has learned that Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is very much a top target for the Merseysiders this summer, with Slot a huge admirer of his services.

The 27-year-old is regarded as one of Serie A’s best defenders, having been a leading figure in a Bianconeri defensive unit that shipped just 31 goals in 38 games last season.

READ NEXT ➡️ Liverpool icon urges Edwards to complete superb £100m deal, but Klopp ally tells Reds star to leave

That form has earned the Brazil international recognition with three successive appearances in the Serie A team of the season.

And with Juventus willing to accept an offer in the region of €59m (£50m) this summer, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is understood to have been looking more closely into the merits of the transfer, doing some due dilligence into the player’s character and what it might cost in wages to bring the 27-year-old to Anfield.

Liverpool, though, do have a confidence that a deal is there to be done and that Juve are willing to negotiate his sale if an approach is made.

Slot had initially intended to sign a left-sided centre-half and move Van Dijk across to the right. But with Bremer also a right-footer, that plan could be abandoned – or at least put on ice for this summer were the Reds to make their move.

And with a potential double £105m deal in the works for both players, Liverpool could soon welcome a quality double addition to their ranks.