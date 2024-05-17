Arne Slot CONFIRMS he’ll join Liverpool this summer and sends heartfelt message to Feyenoord

Arne Slot has announced for the first time that he will replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager ahead of next season, while also speaking about the Feyenoord gesture that ‘means a lot’ to him.

Liverpool are gearing up for an emotional weekend as they will say goodbye to club legend Klopp. His last game in charge will be the home clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Klopp will receive an incredible send-off after ending Liverpool’s long wait for Premier League glory, while also guiding the Reds to their sixth European Cup/Champions League in the 2018-19 campaign. The German has won the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool too, while also transforming the club into a global powerhouse once again.

Despite all of Klopp’s amazing achievements, life goes on and Liverpool will soon begin preparation for next season.

Club chiefs held talks with both Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim before striking an agreement to make Feyenoord’s Slot their new head coach.

Liverpool have agreed to pay £9.3million for Slot, who is regarded as the best coach in the Netherlands.

It has already been widely reported that Slot will join Liverpool, but the 45-year-old has now confirmed the move himself.

Ahead of Feyenoord’s final game of the season on Sunday, a home clash against Excelsior, Slot addressed the speculation about his future and sent a parting message to the Dutch club.

Arne Slot to Liverpool confirmed

“I can confirm that I will become the trainer there [Liverpool] next year,” Slot told a press conference.

“Until now I was not thinking about this being the build up to my last match, but that starts coming now.

“At the beginning of the week you are thinking about training and those kind of things. But the feeling gets stronger now.

“That is why I’m a little bit late now [for the news conference], because I wanted to say goodbye to some people personally and take time for them, more then just shaking hands.

“So yeah, the feeling grows. I understand that good results help, but it is very nice to feel that people really are thinking it’s a pity that I’m leaving. You can say that with words, but you can feel it if people truly think that way. That does mean a lot to me.”

It will be extremely tough for Slot to replicate Klopp’s excellent accomplishments on Merseyside, although he does have several tools needed to succeed.

Slot excels at improving players, especially wingers, which will aid Liverpool hugely. He is also more sure of himself than Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag and can speak better English, which should help him quickly earn the support of both journalists and the Liverpool fans.

