Exclusive: Arne Slot to offer Liverpool starlet Conor Bradley bumper new deal in first act as manager

Liverpool are planning a bumper new deal for defensive starlet Conor Bradley this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Bradley signed a new deal until 2027 last December, but it was at the turn of the year when the full-back broke into Jurgen Klopp’s side following an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The attacking right-back was a revelation for Liverpool after getting a regular run in the side from January onwards, scoring his first goal for the club and providing two assists in just his second Premier League start with a man-of-the-match performance in a 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Bradley also played a starring role in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final success over Chelsea at Wembley as a youthful Reds side got the better of the Blues.

The 20-year-old made a total of 23 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring one goal and providing six assists from defence.

The Northern Ireland international remains one of the lowest earners in Liverpool’s first-team squad despite his meteoric rise and the club are keen to reward him with a new deal despite him signing a new contract last December and TEAMtalk has learned that the new deal could be sealed soon.

DON’T MISS – Arne Slot gets first major Liverpool headache with Jurgen Klopp favourite to demand transfer

Liverpool feel they need to give Conor Bradley a sweeter deal

Bradley was bumped up to a £10,000-per-week deal last December but with the likes of Konstantinos Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate earning more than £70,000-per-week it has been deemed important that Bradley be offered a new deal.

Alexander-Arnold might also be set to push for a role in the midfield which would allowe for Bradley to play a mot more frequently.

Former Jurgen Klopp assistant Pep Lijnders is set to take over at Red Bull Salzburg and he is known to be a big fan of Bradley but his chances of signing the Liverpool fullback on loan or otherwise are slim.

Lijnders may yet benefit from his Liverpool connection with a few young players standing out as potential loan stars for Salzburg.

At this stage it seems like Arne Slot will allow Bradley to continue to develop through an enhanced role in the team going forward and he will not be among the players sent out on loan next season.

TEAMtalk understands that Slot intends to make handing Bradley a new, improved contract one of his top priorities when he takes charge at Liverpool

Bradley missed a chunk of the tail-end of the season after sustaining a ligament injury in Liverpool’s loss to Crystal Palace, but should be back for the start of 2024/25.

READ MORE – Richard Hughes holds key to Liverpool winning race for £40m star admired by Man Utd