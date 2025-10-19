Arne Slot is currently deciding whether top Liverpool star has a future at Anfield

A high profile Liverpool star’s future is reaching a crossroads, and one source claims Arne Slot will have a big say in whether a departure is sanctioned.

Liverpool spent heavily over the summer, with upwards of £320m put towards new attackers (Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak). However, the Reds also invested in both full-back positions through the arrivals of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Frimpong’s signing was necessitated by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defection to Real Madrid. Kerkez joined on the back of Andy Robertson enduring his worst campaign to date in a Liverpool shirt.

The Scot, 31, immediately ceded control of the starting spot at left-back to Kerkez who in truth, has begun his Liverpool career in unconvincing fashion.

Nevertheless, Kerkez is clearly the present and future of the position and Robertson’s Anfield career is reaching a critical juncture.

The veteran left-back is in the final year of his contract and per journalist Pete O’Rourke, he’s “no closer” to extending his stay.

Reds boss Arne Slot is understood to be heavily involved in determining what’s next for Robertson, though one thing is clear – he won’t be sold in January.

If Liverpool were to determine they won’t offer Robertson a new deal, it could make sense to cash in while they still can in January to ensure a fee is collected.

But per O’Rourke, a January sale will NOT be entertained and if Robertson does leave, it’ll be via free agency in the summer.

“I think probably later in the season things will become more clear on what’s going to happen with Andy Robertson’s future,” added the reporter.

“There’s no chance of [him] moving [in] January, Liverpool won’t allow that to happen, [they] won’t think they’ll then [not] need Andy Robertson around.

“They’re pretty short of options at the back anyway. Look, Andy Robertson might even have to fit in at centre-back on occasion this season with Liverpool’s injury concerns in that area of the team.

“Although he’s maybe not a guaranteed starter these days, he still has a role to play for Arne Slot’s team.

“His experience will be invaluable for Liverpool between now and the end of the season and he is vice captain there as well, so, that shows how much Arne Slot rates him as well.”

Another left-back signing coming?

Robertson is unquestionably Liverpool’s greatest left-back in the Premier League era, though it’s also inarguable his standards have slipped.

The defender endured another dismal international break with Scotland in which he was even urged to retire by one of his country’s fans.

If Liverpool do move on from Robertson at season’s end, a new left-back to compete with Kerkez would have to be signed.

Kostas Tsimikas is still on the books while currently loaned out to Roma. But given Robertson was retained as Kerkez’s back-up instead of Tsimikas, the Greek clearly isn’t the answer either.

