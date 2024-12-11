Arne Slot declares Liverpool star ‘best in the world’ after demolishing crazy debate

Arne Slot insisted “everyone knows” a Liverpool star is the best in the world in his position after his imperious display against Girona put a crazy debate to bed.

Liverpool made it six wins from six in the Champions League group phase after battling past Girona on Tuesday night. Slot went with his strongest possible eleven from those available for selection, including giving Alisson Becker an immediate recall following his return to fitness from a hamstring injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher went up in many people’s estimations during Alisson’s absence through a series of top class displays. His late error against Newcastle in the 3-3 draw last week was the only blot on his otherwise pristine copybook.

Indeed, some observers within the game – such as former Liverpool striker, John Aldridge – had even called on Liverpool to stick with Kelleher once Alisson returned.

Elsewhere, ex-Reds winger Steve McManaman insisted Kelleher must now be considered “equal number one” with Alisson and not second choice.

However, Alisson is regarded by many as the best goalkeeper playing the game right now and his heroics against Girona underscored those claims.

What’s more, when you have the best in the world available for selection, common sense dictates said player makes an immediate return to the starting eleven as soon as possible.

And speaking to TNT Sports post-match, Arne Slot declared Alisson to be the world’s best when thanking the Brazilian for sparing his teammates’ blushes against Girona.

Asked if he was pleased with the overall performance from Liverpool, Slot replied: “No, not at all. I was happy with the result, let that be clear, but the performance was not of our standards.

“You have to give credit to Girona as well, they made it really difficult for every team that has played here in the Champions League with the exception of PSV Eindhoven.”

Slot continued: “Girona had numerous good chances and we had to thank Alisson that we kept a clean sheet.”

When quizzed on what Alisson’s imperious display says about his quality and importance to Liverpool, Slot joked: “Yeah maybe his teammates wanted to be sure he was really fit and to give him a lot of work.

“No, of course that’s not the idea, but he showed today and I don’t think anybody needed him to show it today because I think everyone knows he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.

“He showed today that he definitely is this because he was so important for us with so many saves.”

Slot makes early move to ward off complacency

Slot was then asked if Liverpool winning despite not performing to their usual standards is an indication they can be champions in the UCL.

“Not too sure, not too sure,” replied Slot. “I agree that the games you don’t play that well you have to win, but you cannot concede as many chances as we did.

“Our standards have to go up if we want to achieve something in this competition.

“Although [Girona] have a very good game idea and a very good idea about football, there will be [opponents] that are even better than this and if you come up with the [lack of] intensity we had today, on another day you concede two or three goals.”

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Salah contracts

In other news, Football Insider state Virgil van Dijk is ‘willing’ and ‘ready’ to sign a contract extension at Anfield.

Van Dijk has already rejected one offer to stay, though FI insisted that was merely standard negotiating practice and Reds fans have no reason to fear.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim Real Madrid are ‘confident’ they’ll announce a pre-contract agreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold before the end of January.

Finally, Alexis Mac Allister has weighed in on whether or not Mohamed Salah will sign a new deal with the Reds.

