Arne Slot has provided an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool star came off injured during the impressive 2-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds earned a hard-fought win down on the south coast to move nine points clear at the top of the table, with Mohamed Salah opening the scoring from the penalty spot before a stunning goal in the second half sealed there points against a strong Cherries side.

However, there was some bad news for Slot when Alexander-Arnold went down injured in the 70th minute.

The England right-back quickly signalled to the bench that he could not continue and limped off the pitch, with Conor Bradley taking his place in the Liverpool back four.

It was a hugely worrying sight for Reds fans ahead of what will be a busy February as they prepare to host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Thursday night, while league games against Everton, Manchester City and Newcastle are also on the horizon.

And speaking after the Bournemouth win, Slot confirmed that Alexander-Arnold would likely miss the huge clash at Anfield – a game in which Spurs hold a 1-0 advantage from the opening contest.

“He felt something, I can’t tell you exactly what but it’s never a good sign when a player asks to be subbed,” the Dutchman said.

“I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday.”

If Alexander-Arnold does miss any time then Bradley will likely step up – starting with the visit of Tottenham.

Following the Spurs game, Liverpool travel to Plymouth in the FA Cup next Sunday before the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on February 12.

Slot reflects on big Liverpool win

Despite the injury concern, Slot was still pleased with Saturday’s result, telling Sky Sports: “Exactly the game we expected. They’re so intense and they keep running every second.

“I said before the game when we were 3-0 up at Anfield at half-time they kept on running. We had to play on top of our abilities and we needed a bit of luck to win this game.

“They were constantly trying to do things. I didn’t think we controlled the game. It is a good team and a good manager.

“I am very happy that we could keep a clean sheet and score two goals.

“Having Mo Salah definitely helps in a game like this. You need a team performance and work rate and individual quality. I want them to fight from the first to last second to get the maximum results, that’s what you need to do to have any chance in this league. All the points we have got, we have deserved them.”

Latest Liverpool news: Carragher backs genius Slot move / Cheeky David bid

Jamie Carragher has saluted Liverpool for their genius decision to appoint Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor – but insists the jury remains out on the club’s transfer policy.

Liverpool are yet to dip their hands in their pockets this month to boost their squad and are not expected to do so either, though according to Carragher, they have already pulled off the signing of the season in Slot.

Meanwhile, Lille have knocked back a lowball offer for Canada striker Jonathan David it has been revealed amid speculation Liverpool were the club showing the interest.

Arne Slot is currently working wonders with the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp and there have been no signs they are looking to add to it in the remaining days of the winter window.

However, reports in France have revealed that an unnamed club – believed to be Liverpool – have seen an offer knocked back for Lille striker David.

