Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has claimed Arne Slot’s time at Liverpool is coming to an abrupt end amid his side’s current dismal run of form, while also naming the replacement all Anfield fans would want.

The reigning Premier League champions have suffered nine defeats from their last 12 matches, signalling a remarkable decline in a season that actually began with a run of seven straight wins.

With Liverpool now enduring their worst run of form since the 1953/54 season, Slot is facing mounting pressure over his job, despite everything he achieved in his remarkable debut campaign on Merseyside.

Hamann, who was part of Liverpool’s Champions League-winning side in 2005, has not held back when it comes to his thoughts on the Dutchman. The German claims Slot has ‘lost control’ of the team and that has credit has ‘run out’.

“Slot’s end is near,” Hamann told Sky Sport Germany. “I never thought it would come to this after the brilliant season he had, but I believe his credit has now run out.

“I believe Arne Slot has lost control of the team. It’s falling apart, everyone is doing what they want, like Salah before PSV’s second goal.

“Liverpool will have major problems finishing in the Premier League top four. I don’t believe these problems can be solved quickly or easily.

“The situation is so complex that the club will certainly be discussing the manager’s position.”

Klopp continues to hover amid Slot woes

There have been reports that Liverpool could seek to address their fall from grace by trying to tempt Jurgen Klopp back to the club.

Klopp stepped down as Liverpool boss in 2024 after nine trophy-laden years in charge, winning the Premier League, Champions League, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in that time.

The 58-year-old, who left the club because he was ‘running out of energy, is currently the Head of Global Football at Red Bull, a role he took up at the start of the year.

However, Hamann has responded to talk of a Merseyside return, adding: “Many are already longing for Jürgen Klopp’s return. If you ask the fans, many will surely say: ‘That would be something’.

“How likely is it that he’ll return to Liverpool? I have no idea. But it would be the story of the decade.

“The club will already have considered alternative managers. I assume they’ve spoken with Klopp.”

The Reds travel to face West Ham on Sunday, with Slot needing a win to arrest his side’s slide down the table.

