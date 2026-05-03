Liverpool have made contact to bring Jan Paul van Hecke to Anfield from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but he is not the only Dutchman that Reds manager Arne Slot wants the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), to get a deal done for.

Journalist Dean Jones reported on TEAMtalk back on September 4, 2025, about Liverpool’s interest in Van Hecke.

Sources told us at the time that Liverpool believe that Van Hecke has ‘the potential to step up into their set-up’.

We also reported in September 2025 that the Netherlands international defender himself is ‘aware of options opening up’.

Although Brighton and Hove Albion want to keep the defender and tie him down to a new deal, sources told us that ‘there is a possibility of a 2026 transfer’.

Fast forward to May 2026, and Dutch news outlet, Voetbal International, is reporting that Liverpool have made contact in order to get a deal done for the Brighton star in the summer of 2026.

According to VI, ‘Liverpool recently contacted the Dutch international’, who is under contract at Premier League rivals Brighton until the summer of 2027.

Encouragingly for Liverpool, the 25-year-old Netherlands international central defender ‘does not want to extend his contract’ at the Seagulls.

The report has noted: ‘Sources both at Anfield and close to Van Hecke confirm that there is contact between both parties.

‘As a result, the NAC Breda youth academy product could be on the verge of a dream transfer.

‘It is clear that manager Arne Slot is a big fan of Van Hecke.

‘As manager of Feyenoord, he already wanted to bring the Dutch national team player to De Kuip, and now the same applies to Anfield.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Robin van Persie responds to Etienne Reijnen to Liverpool rumour

Van Hecke is not the only Dutchman that Slot wants at Liverpool, with the 47-year-old manager also keen on bringing Etienne Reijnen to Anfield this summer.

Reijnen, a former centre-back with AZ and PEC Zwolle, is the assistant manager at Feyenoord at the moment.

The Dutch media has been reporting that Slot wants Reijnen at Liverpool, and now Feyenoord manager Robin van Persie has responded to the speculation.

Voetbal Primeur has quoted Van Persie as saying: “It is mainly up to the club and Etienne himself.

“What I can say is that I am very happy with his work. He is a fantastic person who also fulfils his role very well.”

READ NEXT: Micky van de Ven lays out jaw-dropping terms of Man Utd, Liverpool move as Tottenham exit looms