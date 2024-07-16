Liverpool are in talks to sign a versatile Dutch ace who racked up an incredible number of goals and assists last season, and why a deal could be signed, sealed and delivered as early as this week has been revealed.

Liverpool are yet to make their first signing in the Arne Slot era, though now that Euro 2024 has concluded, the transfer action is expected to heat up.

The Reds are seeking a new centre-back to replace Joel Matip who left via free agency. TEAMtalk understands talks to sign Crystal Palace and England star, Marc Guehi, have commenced.

In the event Palace manage to hold on to their star defender, news from Germany has revealed Liverpool could complete yet another transfer with RB Leipzig.

Elsewhere, David Ornstein recently confirmed Liverpool are exploring whether to add another wide forward to their ranks.

But today’s update regards a Dutch player whose versatility ensures he’s always capable of playing in multiple positions.

According to BILD, Liverpool are in discussions with Bayer Leverkusen over the signing of explosive right-sided star, Jeremie Frimpong.

G/A machine Frimpong wants fresh challenge

The Netherlands international can operate at right-back, right wing-back, on the right side of midfield or on the right wing.

Frimpong’s marauding displays up and down the entire right side played a huge part in Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen winning their first ever Bundesliga title last season. Leverkusen also scooped the DFB Pokal and reached the final of the Europa League.

Indeed, despite his most common position being right wing-back, Frimpong racked up spectacular numbers of 14 goals and 12 assists in the campaign.

Frimpong’s current deal with Leverkusen contains a release clause understood to be worth around €40m/£35m. Various sources have indicated the clause expires in the week after Euro 2024 concludes, which we’re now in.

As such, the onus is on Liverpool to wrap up a deal with all haste. Failure to do so would allow Leverkusen to negotiate a far higher fee when holding discussions over the player’s sale.

BILD rate Frimpong’s chances of leaving the Bundesliga at a healthy 60 percent. There’s further positive news for Liverpool, with Sky Germany reporting Frimpong wants out and is seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Frimpong transfer could prompt Conor Bradley decision

If signed, Frimpong would compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for starts in the right-back position.

However, it’s entirely conceivable that both players would regularly get the nod in Slot’s starting line-up given they can also play in midfield.

The potential signing of Frimpong might not be positive news for everyone at Anfield, however.

Right-back Conor Bradley enjoyed a breakthrough season last term, though if Frimpong were to arrive, a loan exit for the Northern Ireland international could await.

