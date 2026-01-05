Arne Slot has hit back at intense criticism as his tenure at Liverpool continues to be brought into question, while our sources have confirmed that the Reds could now miss out on signing Marc Guehi, in a seismic transfer blow.

Liverpool have picked up just two points from their last two Premier League games after being held to draws by Leeds United and Fulham, leaving them fourth in the table.

Their goal to claim another league title looks to be in tatters as they sit 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, and Slot is under pressure again, with some calling for him to be relieved of his duties.

Slot wanted to sign Crystal Palace captain Guehi last summer. A £35million deal was agreed before the move to Liverpool collapsed on deadline day.

As we have consistently reported, Liverpool remain keen to bring Guehi to Anfield, but they have been planning to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

However, Guehi could head to one of Liverpool’s biggest rivals, Manchester City… not in the summer, but THIS MONTH.

Arne Slot hits back at fierce criticism

Following the 2-2 draw with Fulham on Sunday, Slot was once again questioned on his tactics and philosophy.

Slot hit back strongly at the critics, insisting that his management ‘hasn’t changed’ since last season, when he led Liverpool to glory in the Premier League.

Liverpool were trailing 1-0 at half-time, before Florian Wirtz notched an equalizer. Slot must’ve thought his team had won it when Cody Gakpo put them in front in the 94th minute, but a stunning goal from Harrison Reed just three minutes later meant the points were shared.

“Yes, I would love us to create more from ball possession,” Slot told reporters after Liverpool were pegged back late by the Cottagers.

“I can tell you this, my philosophy of football hasn’t changed this year compared to all the seasons I was a manager before, but we have to do it with the players that we have available.

“And I think today, 11 very good football players were on the pitch, maybe not all of them in their normal position, but in the first half, they controlled the game.

“Just before they scored, we had exactly the same chance from Cody Gakpo, which went on the other side of the post.

“And in the second half, two disallowed goals, two goals scored, a header on the bar. So things to like, but the result is, again, not what we may deserve, question mark.”

Indeed, Liverpool were without their leading attacking stars, Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, or Mo Salah. But they were still able to field big names such as Gakpo, Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. One could argue he shouldn’t be using the unavailability of certain players as an excuse.

Later on in his press conference, Slot reiterated the point that he is getting his message across to his players and that he is making a mark at Anfield.

“I didn’t change as a manager,” he stressed again.

“I would love to play with eight attackers, if that’s possible, defensively as well.

“But if those eight attackers don’t defend enough, then it’s hard to win a game of football. But we don’t have eight attackers, so that’s not possible.”

Liverpool blow as Man City eye Guehi

As mentioned, Liverpool had been planning to wait until next summer to make another move for Palace centre-back Guehi, but they could now be forced to speed up their pursuit, or risk missing out.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, confirmed today that Man City are getting serious about making a bid for Guehi in this month’s transfer window, in a significant twist.

We have reported the Cityzens’ interest in Guehi previously, and sources have told us that that Pep Guardiola’s side are now aiming to test his resolve to stay at Palace until the season’s end.

Man City have held ongoing internal talks about a move for Guehi, in response to injuries suffered by Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

Sources indicate that an offer of around £35million could be mooted – the same amount Liverpool were set to sign him for last summer.

Guehi has always preferred the prospect of moving at the end of the season because it would open up more opportunities for him in both a sporting and financial sense.

But if Man City were to have a bid accepted, it could force Liverpool to launching their own offer this month, to try and avoid missing out on Guehi’s signature.

Fabrizio Romano drops big Chiesa update

Federico Chiesa is a target for his former club Juventus and respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on whether he could leave Liverpool this month.

The Italian winger is a fan favourite at Anfield, but he is down Slot’s pecking order, having started just ONE Premier League game this season.

Romano claims that Chiesa is now open to re-joining Juventus, but a transfer hinges on several key factors.

“More on Federico Chiesa and Juventus story… Chiesa would be open to Juventus return this month, but deal depends on Liverpool,” Romano posted on X.

“Formula/conditions of the deal will be key with Juve keen, up to #LFC.”

