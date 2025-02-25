Liverpool manager Arne Slot has suggested Mo Salah’s outstanding form this season could price him OUT of FSG’s clutches, while the Dutchman has weighed into the player’s Ballon d’Or debate that recently caused a storm between Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand.

Salah has been in breathtaking form this season, contributing towards a dazzling 51 goals (30 scored, 21 assists) from just 38 games this season in form which has put Liverpool into a commanding position in the Premier League title race. However, with his deal due to expire on June 30 and with no new agreement forthcoming, Salah has repeatedly revealed he is treating this as his last season at Anfield.

Having broken a plethora of records already this season – including his elevation to becoming the club’s all-time third top goalscorer – Liverpool are understandably desperate to tie Salah down to a new deal.

And while a report on Monday gave the Reds fresh belief that an agreement is now closer than ever, an update from Slot on Tuesday has suggested there is still work to be done.

Perhaps more worryingly, Slot indicated Salah’s scintillating form this season is bad news for club chiefs, FSG, when it comes to those all-important negotiations.

“Mo has had some outstanding seasons here at Liverpool and we hope he can continue that for a long period of time,” he told the media on Tuesday. “But to do that, first he has to extend his contract, of course.

“You can look at it in both ways. You can say the better he does, the more expensive he might become. And if he did really worse, we would have second thoughts if we want to extend his contract.

“For everyone, it is the best that he brings in the performances he does now. Maybe only for the one who has to pay him, it is not the best!

“For everyone else, it is the best because if you want to play at this club, you need to be at his level otherwise you are probably almost useless to play at this club because we only need players that are at the top of their game.”

Despite that, Slot retains hope that Salah will extend his stay and that his love affair with the ‘best club in the world’ can continue.

“Because this is one of the best, or the best, club in the world to play for. He needs to have these performances for him to play here and hopefully to extend here.”

Slot hails Salah’s professionalism; enters Ballon d’Or debate

Slot believes Salah’s form this season is no accident, suggesting his efforts are a fitting reward for the huge work he puts into training and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“What I see is a top professional, not only what you see on the pitch,” he said. “He comes in early, works so hard on his body.

“Sometimes I get to see a few Instagrams and I think that he works even at home as well. If I see how much work they put in over here and to then do something extra at home, I think he has found the balance for himself to get the best out of himself.

“That’s also what comes with experience, with playing so many games at the highest level. He knows now what to do to treat his body in the best possible way and for him to get the performances in that he does.

“But he is not the only one. I see everyone in this building works so hard, the players first to get the best out of themselves and all the staff members work incredibly hard as well.

“It’s February and again we have three pitches over here that are perfectly ready for us to train in the best possible circumstances.

“So it’s not only about the players who put a lot of effort to get the best out of themselves. It’s the whole building and all the people that work here to get the best out of the players as well.”

That form has seen Salah tipped to win the Ballon d’Or this season, though Jamie Carragher argued the fact that he only plays for Egypt could count against him, having played down the importance of the African Cup of Nations.

With Rio Ferdinand taking exception to Carragher’s claims, to which the Liverpool legend hit back and called his former rival a ‘clown’, Slot has now had his say on the 32-year-old’s prospects of winning the honour this year.

“It’s mostly about attackers but the last winner was a midfielder. Good thing Mo is in discussion as that means he is doing well and that means we are doing well. In general, someone who wins the Ballon d’Or needs to win something as well.

“What I liked a lot is that he takes this challenge with a big goal and assist vs City but his defensive work-rate in the second half particularly was outstanding. If we as a team win something he has a far better chance to win the Ballon d’Or.

“It would make his chance only bigger (if we win the Champions League) but the last one who won it didn’t.

“It’s not just about the amount of prizes you win, but most of the ones who won the league or Champions League. But football is always like this – you need the team to win an individual prize. But Mo understands that.”

