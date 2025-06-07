Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken directly to Florian Wirtz about his playing position, according to a report, as details of the wages that the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder will receive at Anfield have been revealed.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool are not standing still. Manager Slot and Sporting Director Richard Hughes are working hard behind the scenes to add more quality players to the squad in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already signed right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, with left-back Milos Kerkez also set to be on his way to Anfield from Bournemouth.

Wirtz is another player that Liverpool are determined to sign and reunite him with his former Bayer team-mate Frimpong at Anfield.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool have made a new offer for Wirtz in order to convince Bayer to sell him.

The Premier League champions are ready to pay Bayer an initial fee of £100million plus a further £13m in add-ons.

The 22-year-old Germany international attacking midfielder has ‘made it clear that Liverpool are his choice so talks are continuing to find a middle ground over the next few days as Leverkusen hold out for more’, according to the report.

The Daily Mail has added: ‘The German star has been convinced by Arne Slot’s clear plan of where he will play in Liverpool’s set-up as a No 10.

‘Sources in Germany talk with certainty that Wirtz will soon complete a move to Liverpool with some suggesting next week will be a key period for the deal.’

However, Bayer are said to be holding firm on the valuation of £126million for Wirtz.

Florian Wirtz’s wages at Liverpool revealed

German publication Bild has revealed the wages that Wirtz will get at Liverpool should the transfer from Bayer be completed.

The attacker will sign a five-year contract and will earn up £18.5million per year – that’s just over £355,000 a week.

That is an eye-watering amount, but Liverpool clearly believe that he is worth it.

With Slot already telling Wirtz that he will play as a number 10 and the player himself ready to move to Liverpool, it seems that it is only a matter of time before a deal is finalied.

