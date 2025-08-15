Arne Slot has named Florian Wirtz’s biggest strength when assessing what he’s made of the Liverpool playmaker so far, and he also expects the German to avoid falling into an all too familiar trap.

Wirtz became the most expensive signing in British football history earlier this summer when arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m (add-ons included).

That record might not last long if Liverpool succeed in signing Alexander Isak. Nevertheless, the price Liverpool paid for Wirtz was astronomical and big things are expected from day one.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Friday night, Reds boss Slot ran the rule over his new creator-in-chief.

Slot revealed he and Liverpool “expected a lot” from Wirtz but from what they’ve seen so far, the German has already surpassed their sky high expectations.

Furthermore, Slot suggested that it’s not Wirtz’s pressing or vision or touch that is his greatest attribute, but his mentality.

In Slot’s eyes, that will help Wirtz put the noise regarding the eye-watering transfer fee to one side and ensure he doesn’t flop like so many others who moved for huge sums.

“He might be young, but he’s already won a lot. Factually, yes, he’s a young player – but with the experience he has, I don’t see him that way,” said Slot (as quoted by Sky Sports).

“He’s won the league in Germany, won the cup, and played for his country numerous times. Beyond that, his mentality might be his biggest strength, and that says a lot.

“When you watch him play, you think, ‘Are you serious?’—he’s so creative. He’s mentally strong, not distracted by a transfer fee or anything else.

“Good players always find a way to perform in good teams, and he’s a good player in a good team. His adjustment has gone well – better than expected, and we expected a lot.”

Wirtz is expected to start in the No 10 role for Liverpool’s home opener with Bournemouth tonight. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm UK time.

TIMELINE: How Liverpool pulled off the signing of the summer

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €150m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m downpayment with the rest made up of add-ons and bonuses.

June 8: Bayer Leverkusen reject a third Liverpool bid for Wirtz, with the Reds only willing to make one final offer.

June 10: Liverpool agree a deal in principle with Leverkusen for Wirtz worth £116m (£100m plus £16m in add-ons / €135m in total).

June 20: After finishing his holiday and landing in Liverpool the night before, Wirtz undergoes his medical with Liverpool and his transfer is announced later that evening.