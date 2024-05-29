Liverpool are in for a busy summer with Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager and several players to follow the German coach out the exit door.

The Reds have already confirmed the departures of Joel Matip and Thiago, while third-choice goalkeeper Adrian is also likely to leave on a free transfer.

However, Adrian may not be the only keeper that leaves Anfield this summer, with the future of second-choice shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher in doubt.

Kelleher made more appearances than in any other campaign in 2023/24 due to Alisson Becker missing a large chunk of the season through injury.

Kelleher performed well in the Brazilian’s absence, which justified Klopp’s decision to keep hold of him last summer when he was heavily linked with a move away.

Nottingham Forest made a £15m bid for Kelleher on deadline day in January but were unable to lure him away from Merseyside.

Alisson’s return to fitness saw Kelleher end the season as a backup option once more, and now everything points towards him leaving Liverpool in pursuit of more playing time.

Caoimhin Kelleher: ‘My ambition is…’

In an interview with The Athletic, Kelleher said he plans to sit down and speak with new manager Slot and his staff about leaving Liverpool this summer.

The 25-year-old believes he has reached the stage in his career where he should be first-choice and starting games week in, week out.

“I got the taste for it [starting games] and I want to do it all the time,” Kelleher said.

“My main ambition is to be a No.1 and it would be great if that happened at Liverpool, but I’m not silly. I know that Ali has been the best goalkeeper in the world for years.

“Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No 1. I’ve loved being at Liverpool and hopefully there’s more to come.

“But I feel like I’ve done my years as a No.2. The ambition now is to be a No.1. I am ready and capable.

“There will be some discussions over the coming weeks. The club was busy with the manager leaving and appointing a new one. With all the new staff arriving, those talks will happen.”

Kelleher also opened up on his talks with Klopp with the German convincing him to stay put last summer. He added: “I wouldn’t say I was pushing (to leave) but saying, ‘Look, I need to kick on for my career’.

“Jürgen said, ‘If anything happens to Ali, we really need you to be there’. It worked out for the best this season because I played 26 games. I’m proud of this season, I’ve really proved myself.”