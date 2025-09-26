Arne Slot has revealed how long Liverpool expect Giovanni Leoni to be out of action for after his cruel ACL injury, while also confirming that Federico Chiesa has been called up to his Champions League squad.

Leoni joined Liverpool from Parma over the summer in a deal worth £26million plus add-ons. The 18-year-old was signed to provide support for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at centre-back, with a view to him eventually getting into the starting eleven.

Leoni made his debut for Liverpool on Tuesday, starting in the League Cup third round clash against Southampton. The defender played 81 minutes before having to be stretchered off with a knee injury.

Liverpool won the match 2-1, with both strikers Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike getting on the scoresheet before the latter was sent off for a ridiculous second yellow card, having taken off his shirt when celebrating his winning goal.

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday afternoon, Slot told a press conference that the severity of Leoni’s injury means he will be out for up to a year.

“He is not in a good place because he tore his ACL which means he will be out around a year,” the Reds boss said.

“Being so young and coming to a new country and playing so well in your first game, it’s very hard to take the positives.

“There is never a positive side but you try to look at that and that is that he is still so young and he has so many years still go to after he recovers from a terrible injury.”

Players with ACL injuries often miss around 8-9 months, but Leoni appears very unlucky as he looks set to be out for even longer.

His compatriot Chiesa also had to deal with an ACL injury while representing previous club Juventus.

Chiesa has had a good start to the season, registering one goal and two assists in his first five outings.

The forward was disappointed at being left out of Slot’s initial Champions League squad, though he has now been selected as a replacement for Leoni.

Federico Chiesa to take Giovanni Leoni spot

When asked about Chiesa being added, Slot replied: “We have looked into this process, some people do this. If I am informed correctly, if a player is out for 2 months or more, can replace him. So we’re looking into it.”

Returning to Leoni, Liverpool could launch a January move for a new defender to replace the teenage starlet.

With Joe Gomez, Van Dijk and Konate the only recognised centre-backs in the Liverpool squad, the Reds are looking to bring forward their move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Liverpool came extremely close to signing Guehi on deadline day and maintain strong interest in landing him in 2026.

Other options include Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Ronald Araujo of Barcelona.

