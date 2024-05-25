Arne Slot given hope of dream €60m Liverpool signing as agent responds to Anfield transfer talk

Teun Koopmeiners has hinted that Liverpool would be an ideal destination

The agent for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners – strongly linked with a €60m move to Liverpool this summer – believes that it would be ‘strange’ if other clubs were not interested in his client after a brilliant campaign in the Europa League and Serie A.

In a recent interview, Bart Baving insisted that Koopmeiners remains focused on wrapping up the Serie A campaign with Atalanta before he heads to the Euros with the Netherlands.

Baving did not shut down the strong links that have been established with Liverpool which is likely to fuel further speculation on Koopmeiners’ future.

Koopmeiners is represented by Baving through the Wasserman agency which has ties to several Premier League stars including Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez.

The appointment of Arne Slot to the head coach role at Liverpool has only strengthened those links with the Dutch trainer working with Koopmeiners during his time at AZ Alkmaar.

Slot has made it clear that he is an admirer of the 26-year-old who has been valued at €40 million but could cost significantly more off the back of a particularly strong effort in the Serie A campaign, recording 12 goals and 5 assists in 32 top-flight matches this term.

Koopmeiners agent gives response to Liverpool links

Baving’s response to questions about his client’s future gave little away as he reverted to standard football agent speak which toes the line between keeping Atalanta sweet and encouraging interest in his man from the biggest clubs in the game.

“Let’s see… Teun is having a fantastic season, he has scored many beautiful and important goals, plus he is a player with a consistent performance, so it would be strange if other clubs did not follow him,” Baving told Calciomercato.

“We know how football works.

“For now he is overjoyed to have won the Europa League with Atalanta, and he will concentrate on finishing Serie A well, as Atalanta can still finish third. and then on the European Championship.

“That’s all I can say for now…”

Reports coming out of Italy have suggested that Koopmeiners views Liverpool as an ideal destiantion at this point in his career.

He can play as a box-to-box midfielder which should make him a great fit for Liverpool and for Slot, his ability to get onto the scoresheet has been demonstrated in Serie A this season.

Dutch star willing to trade the warm weather for a shot at the big time

Koopmeiners is enjoying life in Italy but says that he is willing to put up with the rain in England for ‘some’ clubs in the Premier League.

“I have indicated to Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer,” he told De Telegraaf in March.

“But there must be something very nice to exchange that for Atalanta. My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but I can put up with the rain for some clubs in England!

“I hope there will be great options that I can think about. And then I hope that Atalanta receives a nice amount for me, because I had a wonderful time there.”