Liverpool manager Arne Slot is refusing to count any Premier League title chickens just yet despite seeing the side move an impressive 13 points clear at the top after the 2-0 win over Newcastle, having explained why his thoughts are already turning to PSG in the Champions League.

The Reds have been enjoying something of a dream season since Slot was appointed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor and are well-placed to win at least the Premier League title in the Dutchman’s first season at the helm. But with the Carabao Cup also up for grabs and with Liverpool in contention for more European success, this could yet prove the greatest-ever season in the Merseysiders’ rich history.

While the main goal has always been the Premier League title, the Reds took a giant step closer to that goal on Wednesday evening as goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister pushed Liverpool a colossal 13 points clear at the top.

Asked if he now feels the title is in the bag, Slot told the media in a strongly-worded nine-word answer why he is not thinking of that just yet.

“I don’t know because I don’t think that way,” was Slot’s blunt reply.

He added his only focus is now on the clash with PSG in the Champions League last 16.

“I think about Paris Saint-Germain already. What you don’t know but what I do know because I watched them against City, because we played City, and I’m impressed by the quality they have. I think they are in a similar run as we are – hardly lost any single game for a long time.

“Though I’m not always correct in data because two days ago my son told me that I made a big, big, big mistake by saying Cristiano Ronaldo never played in the Premier League! So, I’m not sure if Paris Saint-Germain has the same run as ours but they are doing really well.

“So, my main focus is on Paris Saint-Germain. I forget the league table now, I forget the Premier League now until the moment we’ve played Paris Saint-Germain and then I will start to think about the Premier League again.”

Slot has also hailed the recent ‘unbelievable’ performances of Wednesday night’s goalscorer – the ‘humble’ Szoboszlai, who is in fine form right now and has answered calls to do more in front of goal.

DON’T MISS 🔴 ‘He will go to Liverpool’ – Arne Slot given significant green light to seal his biggest signing yet

Slot hails Szoboszlai and Endo; discusses PSG tie

“[I’m] very pleased for him because he’s the type of player that always looks for a teammate in a better position than him if he has a chance. That is also what you saw against Villa when he played that ball square for Darwin [Nunez].

“For him to be on the scoresheet now for a player that is as humble as he is when he gets a chance, but especially because of his unbelievable work-rate and what does for the team, he definitely deserves [it].

“I think he was Man of the Match today, or at least he came in with the trophy so I assume he was. He deserves the credit he is getting at the moment.

“He already got my credit every single time he played for us, but probably he gets it now even more from the people who are judging players not only on work-rate but also goals and assists.”

Slot also spoke warmly about Wataru Endo, who stepped off the bench and put in another solid display.

“I appreciate him a lot as a football player but also as a human being because no matter how many minutes the team needs him [for], he always shows up.

“The reason why he always shows up – and that is what makes him special, and I’ve said it a few times before – is players, and I have worked with many that were in a similar situation like him, don’t always find the energy to train well the day after a game when they didn’t have playing time or two days after a game, but it doesn’t matter which day of the week it is or if he has played, he always gives his best in every training session and, as a result of that, every time the team needs him he shows up.

“That’s a big compliment for him, that he brings performances in like he did today.”

Turning thoughts back to PSG, Slot was asked if they need to fear the crack Ligue 1 giants.

“I don’t think we fear teams. I don’t think the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Real Madrid, these kind of clubs don’t fear opponents,” he commented. “But we definitely respect them and there’s a reason for that, and that’s what you just said – that they won so many games in a row and they have so many quality players.

“I think it’s going to be a very interesting game for everybody who loves football. I would be surprised if people who are neutral watch a different game than that one because I think everyone – including Paris Saint-Germain and us – are looking forward to the game.”

Latest Liverpool news: Shock Greenwood links; has Salah said his goodbyes?

Meanwhile, Liverpool are being linked with a controversial move for former Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood.

The once-capped England man has found excellent form in France with Marseille and sits second on the top scorers list behind PSG’s Ousmane Dembele.

As a result, it’s claimed a huge offer will tempt the Ligue 1 side to sell – and new reports in Spain have suggested the Reds could consider him as a Mo Salah replacement if the Egyptian departs and with OM naming their price.

On the subject of Salah, an interview released in the build-up to Wednesday’s game appears to have suggested the Egyptian’s time at Anfield is now done, with the player appearing to say goodbye and having explained how he’s given Liverpool – the club and the city – his all.

Elsewhere, Slot has been given an apparent green light to secure his biggest signing yet after a top target’s former coach revealed the star is ‘ready to take the next step’ and having declared he ‘will go to Liverpool’ this summer.

QUIZ: How much do you know about previous big Liverpool transfers?