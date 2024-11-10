Arne Slot has revealed that he expects Trent Alexander-Arnold to miss England’s fixtures during the international break after being forced off with injury in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The right-back, who continues to be heavily linked with Real Madrid as his contract runs down, pulled up in the first half at Anfield and was seen pointing to his right hamstring as he spoke with the physio whilst sat on the ground.

Alexander-Arnold was then replaced by Conor Bradley in the 25th minute and is now expected to withdraw from England’s squad ahead of their Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland next week.

“It’s difficult to say how serious it is, but it’s always serious if a player goes out in the first half,” Slot said.

“Not because I didn’t like him, but because he asked for it himself. He didn’t ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something.

“That’s first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let’s wait and see.

“I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week, but hopefully he can.”

Liverpool are now five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after goals from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah saw off Villa after City had lost their fourth successive game at Brighton.

McManaman advises Trent on Real Madrid switch

Meanwhile, Steve McManaman insists Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision over a move to Real Madrid will be a personal call, but he has reminded the Reds star just how he enjoyed making the same switch himself.

McManaman was 27 when he allowed his Anfield contract to expire, moving to the Bernabeu at the end of the 1998-99 season. He spent four years in Madrid, eventually returning to England to see out his career with Manchester City.

It was a completely different story with fellow Liverpool academy graduate Michael Owen, who cut short his spell in Spain after just one season. However, Alexander-Arnold was reminded he’ll have a few things to consider – although it appears his decision has already been made.

“Would I encourage it? I had the most wonderful time,” McManaman said on TNT Sports ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Villa.

“I think if you speak to somebody else, Michael Owen was only there for a year, he had a great time but came back. I personally don’t know Trent’s situation. I think Liverpool want him to stay but it’s entirely a personal thing, isn’t it?

“Do Real Madrid want him? I think every club in the world would want him, someone of his calibre on a free… I think that goes without saying. But he might want to stay here – his family are here – or he might think ‘You know what, I’ve been here 20 years as a man and a boy, i’ll try somewhere new’. Because once he stays, if he does stay and sign a five year, six year deal here, he’s here for the future, isn’t he, he’s here for life.”

