Arne Slot grinning as sources confirm two best Liverpool players set to stay

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot won't have to do without two of Liverpool's best next year

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot will not have to make do without Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in his squad next season, according to reports.

Van Dijk and Salah are arguably Liverpool’s two best players. Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold would have a case for entering that conversation, though Van Dijk has been the world’s greatest centre-half over the last six years and Salah is unquestionably the No 1 winger in the Premier League.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah’s contracts are due to expire in the summer of 2025.

The latter pair are both well into their 30s and amid Jurgen Klopp’s impending exit, there had been rampant speculation both players could seek one big final challenge elsewhere.

Indeed, Salah remains a key target for the Saudi Pro League, while Van Dijk is reportedly wanted by Champions League semi-finalist Borussia Dortmund.

However, according to various sources, neither Van Dijk or Salah will be leaving Liverpool this summer.

Regarding Van Dijk, BILD chief reporter, Christian Falk, took to X when revealing talk of a move to Dortmund is wide of the mark.

Van Dijk to Dortmund “not true”

“The rumours about a transfer of Virgil van Dijk to Borussia Dortmund are not true,” wrote Falk.

“There are currently no talks between the club and the management of Van Dijk.”

Reds legend Graeme Souness has suggested captain Van Dijk is one of the first players incoming boss Slot must get on side.

“He will know everything about Slot, being Dutch himself,” Souness said. “Thinking about it he is the one he must get on side. Slot must get Van Dijk on side.”

The Dutch connection may help, while Van Dijk also recently reaffirmed his loyalty to the Reds, telling the Men in Blazers podcast that suggestions he could look to leave have been misunderstood.

The defender clarified: “It’s much taken out of context. To be 100 per cent clear, I’m fully committed to the club. I love the club, I love the fans. It is fully taken out of context. It’s not about me, it’s not about I, It’s about us and nothing has changed.”

Van Dijk thus looks certain to stay at Anfield for one more season at least. Whether he’s still in Liverpool beyond that hinges on whether a new contract is offered and if so, whether Van Dijk signs it.

Elsewhere, Salah also looks certain to star on the right wing for another year at least.

Ornstein, Joyce on Salah staying

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently revealed the Saudi interest – primarily from Al-Ittihad – is not as ferocious as it was in 2023.

Al-Ittihad may be content to wait until 2025 to sign Salah, at which point he could be available for free.

New sporting director Richard Hughes plans to hold talks with the Egyptian over signing a contract extension. Putting pen to paper would ensure Liverpool don’t lose a highly saleable asset for nothing if he does eventually make the move to the middle east in 2025 or 2026.

Paul Joyce of the Times echoed many of Ornstein’s claims regarding Salah staying at Liverpool next season. Joyce also revealed the returning Michael Edwards is a ‘huge advocate’ of Salah who he personally signed back in 2017.

Furthermore, Salah is understood to be keen to test himself in the Champions League once again next season.

All in all, it looks all but certain Slot will be able to call upon Van Dijk and Salah in his first season at Anfield.

