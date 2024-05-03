The appointment of Arne Slot will help Liverpool massively as they try to beat Juventus in the race for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, it has been revealed.

Slot has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Leeds United, but he is now poised to take over at Liverpool this summer. The Reds have struck a £9million agreement to make Slot their successor to the departing Jurgen Klopp.

While everyone involved with Liverpool will be gutted to see Klopp leave, it is still an exciting time as Slot is viewed as the best coach in the Netherlands right now.

He is also excellent at speaking English and possesses a strong character, traits which should get the fans on board quicker than what Erik ten Hag managed at Manchester United.

As would be expected, Slot is likely to push Liverpool to sign some of his best players at current club Feyenoord, including centre-back David Hancko and right-back Lutsharel Geertruida.

Another player Liverpool have been linked with, pre-dating the talks with Slot, is Serie A star Koopmeiners.

The midfield playmaker has emerged as a prime target for Atalanta’s Italian rivals Juventus, too.

But according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Slot will help Liverpool move into pole position for the statement signing.

Liverpool transfers: Slot eyes Teun Koopmeiners raid

The report reveals how Koopmeiners is considering linking up with prospective new Juve boss Thiago Motta in Turin. However, he has a great relationship with Slot after the coach made him captain during their time together at AZ Alkmaar.

As such, Slot simply needs to contact Koopmeiners and tell the player about his exciting Liverpool project, which should see him push for a switch to Merseyside.

Slot will not need to convince Liverpool chiefs on a move for the 26-year-old, either. They were hugely impressed by his performances when Atalanta knocked Klopp’s side out in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Another key factor in the race for Koopmeiners’ signature is his price tag. Atalanta want upwards of €50m (£43m) for their star midfielder and might hold out for as much as €60m (£51m).

As Liverpool ‘have more power in the transfer market’ they should be able to brush Juve aside with a big-money offer for the Netherlands ace.

The report adds that Koopmeiners always ‘dreamed’ about starring in the Premier League when he was younger. He has already shone in Serie A, so it would not be a surprise if he rejected Juve for a Slot reunion at Liverpool.

