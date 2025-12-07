Arne Slot appears to have hit the self-preservation button at Liverpool after calling out a top Anfield star for his poor performances this season, while also in the wake of Mohamed Salah telling journalists that he could be finished on Merseyside after being dumped on the bench by the Dutchman again.

Slot’s tenure appears to be hanging by a thread as the club’s Premier League title defence sits in tatters and everything around him looks to be falling apart, after the Reds threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Leeds United on a dramatic Saturday evening at Elland Road.

Liverpool were comfortably ahead through a Hugo Ekitike double when Ibrahima Konate made a needless challenge on Leeds substitute Wilfried Gnonto for a penalty, eventually awarded after a pitchside check from referee Anthony Taylor – an incident that sparked plenty of responses from Liverpool journalists.

And, speaking after the game, Slot admitted that the French defender has been “on the crime scene” too often this season after another mistake sparked an unlikely Leeds United comeback on another night of frustration for the reigning Premier League champions.

Reacting to Konate’s latest error, the under-pressure Reds boss said: “Unfortunately for him, he does a lot of things well but he has been a bit too much on the crime scene.

“That is something I have heard before saying in England. That means he’s been involved in goals we have conceded.

“If you’re a centre-back, that happens in football. Today, it was a tackle made from effort, he tried to do everything to block the cross.

“The ball went out, the player already went down a bit then there was contact. It was obvious and clear there was contact.

“The question is should VAR have interfered? Probably a lot of people would say that’s correct but these same people should look at some games we have played in games this season when VAR didn’t come.”

Slot’s comments could be deemed as a slight diversion tactic, as talk that his job is on the line ramped up once again following the collapse at Elland Road.

Salah’s bombshell interview that followed on Saturday evening has done little to quell that speculation, with the Anfield legend revealing that his relationship with Slot is broken and hinting that he will almost certainly leave in January if changes are not made at the club.

Whether or not Salah is actually creating a ‘him or me’ scenario remains to be seen, but his quotes do suggest as much as the pressure mounts on Slot.

Set-piece woes continue to haunt Slot

In another damning indictment on Slot’s coaching, the late equaliser Liverpool conceded at Leeds was the 10th goal they have conceded from a set-piece in the Premier League this season, with no team having leaked more.

And with the Reds rarely threatening from dead-ball situations at the other end in the top-flight this season, Slot admits it will be difficult to climb the table if that imbalance isn’t addressed.

“It is so much more than you can expect if you look at what to expect from a chance, we are talking about expected goal value,” he said.

“If you look at that, we haven’t even conceded that much (xG) from set-pieces. But if you concede in reality 10, I don’t think there’s any team in the world who can be in a higher position than we are if you concede from 10 set-pieces and haven’t scored in the Premier League once, unless you count Dominik’s free-kick (against Arsenal) or the second phase from the throw-in (at West Ham).

“It’s hardly possible to be in a higher position if you concede from so many of those.

“For me, it’s not about the set-up as it’s the same set-up as last season where we didn’t concede at all in the first half of the season and in this set-up there are a lot of similar players who are mainly important.

“Tell me what it is? If I tell you know it’s bad luck then you might say that’s maybe a bit too much after 15 games.”

