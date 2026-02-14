Arne Slot has made it abundantly clear that Liverpool want Ibrahima Konate to sign a new contract after confirming they are still in negotiations – just a couple of months after blaming the defender for being ‘a bit too much at the crime scene’.

Konate is into the final few months of his Liverpool contract, which he signed when joining from RB Leipzig in 2021. While his deal has been running down, there has been plenty of speculation over his future. Real Madrid were interested, then they backed off as his form deteriorated, but more recently there have been whispers of their interest again.

Liverpool have been in talks with Konate over a new deal at Anfield, but he is yet to put pen to paper, which means his future is all to play for.

Earlier this season, it looked like it wouldn’t be unreasonable for Liverpool to let him go, given the series of errors he was committing.

Slot said in December: “Unfortunately for him, he does a lot of things well, but he has been a bit too much at the crime scene, that is something I’ve heard people saying before in England.

“So that means that he’s been involved in goals we’ve conceded, but if you are a centre-back that happens in football.”

But, speaking on Friday, the Liverpool manager clarified that the club still want to keep the France international and view him as ‘vital’ alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Slot told reporters at his press conference: “We are in talks with him so that tells you what we want.

“It’s clear we would like him to stay but negotiations are ongoing so let’s see where that ends. We wouldn’t be in negotiations if we didn’t want him to stay.

“It’s just as good from Ibou as from Virgil (to stay fit), I’m sure there is a difference in age and that sometimes plays a part as well. Ibou has had a very good spell recently.

“He had a lot of good games earlier in the season but then he was also part of the reason why we conceded a goal. His general performances were good but then a small mistake he made immediately led to a goal and so he was judged differently.

“But he has had a very good partnership with Virgil since I’ve been here and, just like Virgil, he has always been fit. Touch wood. These two are vital for us, not only because of the quality they have but because of the lack of options we have behind.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Stats suggest Konate growth as sources share contract stance

In his seven Premier League appearances of 2026 so far, Konate has registered nine interceptions. In contrast, over the 18 league games he played between the start of the season and the turn of the calendar year, Konate only made eight.

He has also only committed five fouls in those seven games, compared to 21 from the earlier 18 – meaning he has reduced his average to below one per game.

On the surface, it looks like Konate is reading the game better now. However, with some of his metrics not improving in that kind of fashion – his averages for tackles and aerials won are slightly down – Liverpool still have to consider just how much he is worth.

Konate’s current contract is worth £75,000 per week, but some reports have suggested he is demanding £300,000 per week from a new deal.

TEAMtalk sources have played that down, but the feeling is that common ground could be found in the region of £200,000 per week.

Our correspondent Graeme Bailey reported this week that Liverpool have made it clear to Konate that they won’t wait until the end of the season for an answer about his future.

The Reds want clarity by Easter, but Konate is so far keeping them at arm’s length. Along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all made contact in case he becomes a free agent.

It’s also worth remembering the strain on Liverpool’s centre-back department at the moment, due to Giovanni Leoni’s long-term injury and Joe Gomez’s recent absence.

Jeremy Jacquet is due to join in the summer, but as Slot stated, Liverpool have a lack of options in the here and now, which is heightening the importance of Konate returning to form.

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones recently confirmed Liverpool will look for a more experienced centre-back if Konate leaves in the summer, with Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven also on their radar.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

In other news, a specialist Liverpool journalist has confirmed an £87m-rated winger is on the club’s radar.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been backed to fulfil the dream of a European left-back by signing him.

And Liverpool’s interest in a Bournemouth star has prompted the Cherries to explore contract talks.