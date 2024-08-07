Arne Slot in dreamland as Liverpool explode into Martin Zubimendi race as part of spectacular three-signing blitz

Liverpool are exploring the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and TEAMtalk has learned the chances of forging a deal are high, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed two additional signings are being sought.

Liverpool are the only Premier League side yet to make a single signing this summer. However, much to Arne Slot’s delight, that may quickly change.

The Reds were understood to be courting a new No 6 who’ll represent an upgrade on Wataru Endo at the base of midfield. Per David Ornstein, the player Liverpool had cast their eye over is currently playing outside of the Premier League.

According to fresh updates from three of the most reliable sources, the identity of that player is Martin Zubimendi.

Fabrizio Romano, Paul Joyce and Ornstein all confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Liverpool are targeting the 25-year-old Spain international.

Zubimendi is protected by a sizeable €60m/£51m release clause and whether Liverpool intend to trigger the clause or lodge a lower bid is as yet unclear.

Nonetheless, what is clear is Zubimendi has been identified as the perfect player to control the tempo in Slot’s midfield and help pass teams to death, as new manager Slot has called for.

Zubimendi helped Spain win Euro 2024 and played a bigger role in the final than he would have expected.

Zubimendi was called upon off the bench to replace the injured Rodri at half-time. Rodri is arguably the world’s greatest in the holding midfield role, though Spain did not suffer a dip in quality when Zubimendi took to the field.

Zubimendi has previously been courted by both Arsenal and Barcelona. The Gunners have since shifted their focus to fellow Real Sociedad midfielder, Mikel Merino, after failing to convince Zubimendi to leave his boyhood club.

However, TEAMtalk has been informed that Liverpool believe they can and will succeed where Arsenal did not.

Indeed, we’ve been told the Reds fancy their chances of securing the coup and Zubimendi himself is receptive to joining the Premier League giant.

Liverpool plotting late-window fireworks

Transfer guru Romano recently confirmed Liverpool could make as many as three signings before the window closes on August 30.

A central midfielder – now revealed to be Zubimendi – is wanted, while Romano also stated new arrivals could come at centre-back and out wide.

“What I wanted to tell you now is that the interest of Liverpool in [Anthony] Gordon remains a strong interest, remains a concrete interest,” said Romano one week ago.

“He remains a player they really rate internally, they really like, so Gordon remains high on Liverpool’s list.

“Then we know that for the summer they are looking at midfield and they are looking at the centre-back position also.

“So there are other things for Liverpool to do in this window, they are considering to do these things.”

