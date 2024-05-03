Arne Slot in dreamland as Liverpool ‘formulate plan’ to beat Arsenal to perfect signing

Liverpool are desperate to beat Arsenal to the signing of Willian Pacho

Liverpool have formulated a plan to beat Arsenal to the signature of talented Eintracht Frankfurt star Willian Pacho, according to reports from Germany.

Big changes will occur at Anfield in the coming months, with Arne Slot set to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager and several players expected to leave.

A new centre-back has always been a priority for Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window, with experienced defender Joel Matip likely to leave the club as a free agent.

Willian Pacho, 22, is a player that the Reds’ recruitment chiefs have had their eye on for several months.

The Ecuadorian international is considered one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga. He’s made 30 league appearances for Frankfurt this season, helping his side to seven clean sheets.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal are also pushing to sign Pacho this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defensive options.

The Gunners have been described by multiple outlets as the leaders in the race, but Liverpool believe they can find a way to secure the centre-back’s signature.

Pacho in, Van Dijk out for Liverpool?

According to German source Bild, Liverpool are planning to sign Pacho this summer but will agree to loan him back to Frankfurt for the 2024/25 season.

This means that Pacho could ‘arrive at Anfield when Virgil van Dijk leaves’ – with the Reds’ captain’s current contract set to expire in June 2025.

Liverpool’s CEO of football Michael Edwards is trying to tie Van Dijk down to a new deal, but speculation remains about the 32-year-old’s future.

The Dutchman has even been linked with a move away this summer, but his inclusion in the Liverpool’s 2024-25 home kit launch suggests he will see out his contract at least.

Reports suggest that Frankfurt value Pacho at approximately €60m (£51.5m), so Liverpool will have to cough up a sizeable fee to bring him in.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Arsenal are preparing to launch an opening offer of €45m (£38.5m) for Pacho.

Arteta is more-than-happy with his current centre-back partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, but wants more competition for the duo.

With that in mind, Liverpool will have to move quickly if they want to beat the Gunners to the Bundesliga star, but agreeing to loan him back to Frankfurt may well help their chances.

