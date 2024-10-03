Atalanta midfielder Ederson has reportedly given the go-ahead for a 2025 transfer to the Premier League, giving chief suitors Liverpool a huge lift and with the cost of a move coming to light – while Arne Slot is seemingly ready to show a star he does not trust the exit door.

The Merseysiders have made an excellent start to the season, winning eight of their opening nine games in all competitions, to leave them top of the Premier League and 100% in their Champions League outings so far. While early days, the initial signs do look very good and the Dutchman appears to have made a mockery of fears that Liverpool could suffer a dip in form following the departure of charismatic former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Their start to life under their new manager is all the more remarkable considering the Reds only made one concrete addition to their squad over the summer in Italy winger Federico Chiesa. Another signing in Giorgi Mamardashvili is not slotted to arrive until next summer at the earliest.

One addition that did slip the net, though, was Martin Zubimendi in midfield. The Real Sociedad star had agreed terms over a move but pulled the plug at the last minute after opting to stay with his hometown club.

The Reds chose not to pursue an alternative at the time, opting instead to take their time, analyse the market and consider who might be best regarded as a worthy Plan B. Now, though, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool have been granted the green light to sign their top new target in Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Brazilian star has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, but with Atalanta having allowed Teun Koopmeiners to depart, all offers for the Brazilian were blocked.

But writing for TBR, Bailey claims that Ederson has decided he wants to leave Atalanta in 2025 and has made clear to his representatives that a move to the Premier League is his preferred option – which in turn will entice the Reds into making a firm move.

Liverpool scouts tracking Ederson as star makes feelings clear

With the Merseysiders having scouts in attendance on Wednesday evening as Atalanta impressively swatted aside Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in Gelsenkirchen, it’s reported the impressive display put in by the two-times capped Brazil midfielder has now convinced them to make a move.

However, they were not the only side keeping a close watch on him in their Champions League outing, with scouts from Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle United also in attendance.

Any deal for the 25-year-old would also not come cheap. The Serie A side value the star in the £50.5m (€60m, $66.3m) bracket and the cost of a move in the winter window could cost even more given clubs’ unwillingness to discuss high-profile sales midway through the season.

However, Ederson knows he could force the issue if Liverpool come calling with a firm bid, having made clear his wish to move to the Premier League when questioned about the prospect earlier in the summer.

Speaking to AS, he said: “I am very happy at Atalanta. I just won a great title, I am very well-integrated. My future is something that doesn’t worry me. What worries me right now is doing well here with the Brazilian team, leaving a positive impression because it is my first call-up. Making sure everyone knows me here just like everyone knows me in Italy. I am very focused, very happy, trying to make the most of this moment with the national team.

Speaking about a potential transfer, he added: “I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know.

“I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”

Zubimendi rules out move / Slot ready to send Endo packing

Elsewhere, the man who turned Liverpool down, Zubimendi, has now come clean on his decision to reject the Reds, and having dismissed claims he now regrets passing up on that chance.

It’s been suggested Hughes and Co could look to resurrect the deal in the January window, but the Euro 2024 winner’s latest comments would appear to put those rumours to bed once and for all.

Another option who could emerge, though, for Liverpool is Real Madrid midfielder Aurlien Tchouameni. The France star was another player to escape the Reds’ clutches when he opted for Madrid over Merseyside back in 2022.

Now, though, it’s suggested a move could be back on the cards, with the European champions naming their price and with a major Carlo Ancelotti concern coming to light.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also being linked with a blockbuster double January move for BOTH Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi. It’s suggested though that the signing of either defender could be offset somewhat by the exit of Japan midfielder Wataru Endo, who has failed to earn Slot’s trust and having been cleared to leave in the January window.

Ederson boasts very similar metrics to Zubimendi

How Ederson and Zubimendi compare in their leagues last season

Ederson compared very favourably to Zubimendi last season, matching him across several metrics and even faring better with both goals over the season and tackles per 90.

Given he may even cost some €10m less, has expressed a willingness to move to the Premier League and with Atalanta previously illustrating their prized assets can be lured away, it would certainly make sense were Liverpool to be seriously considering a move for the Brazilian.

The form right now of Ryan Gravenberch certainly softens that need and his excellent displays this season so far means any new arrival would likely find themselves behind the Dutchman in the pecking order.

However, with the Reds chasing glory on four fronts, Slot will also be aware he will need to dip into his squad on frequent occasions throughout the season and with Endo a candidate to leave, it’s easy to see an approach being launched for the Atalanta powerhouse.