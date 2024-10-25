A Bundesliga forward who is outscoring Harry Kane this season would jump at the chance to join Liverpool, and how much a deal will cost has been revealed after the Reds opened talks.

Kane is widely regarded as one of world football’s premier strikers and plies his trade for the biggest team in Germany. However, despite scoring eight goals in seven Bundesliga matches this season, Kane is being outgunned by Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.

The 25-year-old Egyptian has bagged nine goals in seven league games and proving he’s not a one-dimensional player, he’s provided four assists too.

And according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have made contact with the player’s representatives. What’s more, Marmoush is high on the idea of moving to the Premier League and “would immediately agree to join Liverpool” if the opportunity arises.

Taking to X, Plettenberg stated: “Eintracht Frankfurt are currently demanding a transfer fee of between €50m-€60m for Omar Marmoush. Liverpool is indeed a serious option.

“The interest is real, and there has already been contact between the player’s camp and Liverpool. Frankfurt are aware of it.

“Marmoush dreams of a move to the Premier League and would immediately agree to join Liverpool.”

Chelsea could pose threat for Omar Marmoush

Prior reports have talked up Marmoush as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right wing. However, as a right-footer who primarily plays centrally, Marmoush doesn’t appear to be a natural fit for the right side.

Marmoush has featured most frequently at striker this season, though has also played in a slightly deeper central role as well as on the left wing. As such, his versatility would allow him to cover multiple positions if brought to Anfield.

TEAMtalk learned last week that Chelsea and to a lesser extent Arsenal are also sizing up Marmoush.

The forward’s existing deal at Frankfurt – that expires in the summer of 2027 – does not contain a release clause.

As such, a bidding war between several of the Premier League’s richest clubs could drive up the price. As Plettenberg referenced, we also understand Frankfurt are seeking a fee no smaller than £50m (€60m / $65m) for their free-scoring frontman.

Latest Liverpool news – Chiesa rumours quashed / Yamal bid

In other news, TEAMtalk understands recent reports linking Federico Chiesa with a quick-fire return to Italy are wide of the mark. There are no plans to loan Chiesa to a leading Serie A side bubbling away behind the scenes.

Elsewhere, Caught Offside have gone big on claims Trent Alexander-Arnold is destined to turn his back on Liverpool and sign for Real Madrid.

Per the outlet, Real Madrid feel the player has ‘more or less given them the green light’ to sign him. It was also claimed the LaLiga giant are ready to trump Liverpool in the salary stakes.

Finally, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has remarkably claimed Liverpool and Arsenal are weighing up bids for Lamine Yamal.

The Barcelona and Spain ace would be viewed as the successor to Mohamed Salah, though would not come cheap. PSG previously saw a world record bid for Yamal worth €250m rejected by Barcelona.

