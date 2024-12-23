Mo Salah has been given further encouragement to sign a new deal at Liverpool after Arne Slot lavished wholesome praise on the player, naming five ways he shines above all others and having also named the Reds star who he feels had his ‘best ever game’ since his appointment as Tottenham were put to the sword 6-3.

The Egyptian superstar is out of contract at the season’s end and will be eligible to open talks with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – now just nine days away. Salah’s performances in a Liverpool shirt this season have been nothing short of extraordinary, with the player arguably in the form of his career this season and showing the Reds exactly why he is worth tying down to an extension.

Thankfully for the Reds, hopes that a new deal is imminent have strengthened in recent days amid reports that he is on the cusp of that agreement becoming public knowledge and with a report revealing that Salah had performed a U-turn on a previous decision to join a European super-power instead.

Now Slot has done his best to butter up the player and illustrate exactly why he needs to stay on Merseyside with an impassioned explanation of why he is one of the world’s best right now.

Speaking in the wake of Sunday’s thumping 6-3 win at Tottenham, Slot listed five ways in which Salah underlines himself as the perfect professional: “Apart from him being a good footballer, he is very likeable as a person to work with as well. He is always there to help his teammates, always down to earth. Tomorrow, or even now he will want to work on his recovery.

“He understands what it takes to be at this level every three days and is working really hard for this. That’s what impresses me that a top player like him, he understands how hard he has to work for the quality he shows.”

He added: “Of course, you have an idea when you start working with players but the best way to judge or experience them is to start working with them. I think Mo shows what he has shown for many years at Liverpool.”

Slot praises Liverpool star who enjoyed best-ever game for Reds

Liverpool were at their best at Tottenham on Sunday, cruising to a thumping 6-3 win that at no stage looked like anything other than an away win. That victory helped re-establish a four-point lead at the summit, with the Reds also boasting a game in hand over nearest challengers Chelsea.

And while Tottenham’s tactics certainly played into Liverpool’s hands and contributed towards the crazy game, Sky Sports co-commentator Gary Neville gave the Man of the Match award to Luis Diaz over Salah, though the pair both came in for gushing praise from Slot.

“It was very good, maybe it was our best performance away from home,” Slot said. “Although I really liked what I saw against Man Utd as well, that was total dominance.

“We outplayed them many, many many times also. That was a very good away game as well.

“So today, apart from scoring six goals, I think we could have even scored more. It is always like this, you don’t score every chance although Tottenham almost did because the first three chances were a goal I think and the fourth one luckily didn’t go in.

“Mo and Lucho [Luis Diaz] of course, they were with two goals and are the ones who maybe stood out with scoring two, but we would not do justice to Dom’s [Szoboszlai] performance if we did not name him as well.”

On Szoboszlai’s display, Slot claimed it was arguably the Hungarian’s best yet in a Liverpool shirt under his management.

“Apart from his attacking things he did today, he was without the ball a very important part of our gameplan. And that’s what he executed really well.

“Yes, these are the ones who scored the goals. But if you watch the goals one time back, and that’s definitely what I intend to do, it was mostly started with centre-backs or full-backs.

“Every lead up to a goal was I think multiple passes so it’s not only the ones who score, it’s also the ones that help to create.”

He added: “Of course, I haven’t seen all of his performances because it is my first year and his second. I just referred to the Man Utd game, I think he was outstanding over there as well.

“If you score so many goals that is always what stands out, but last week for example against Fulham, if you look at the work rate he did over there. It was a very good performance by him.

“I think it wasn’t his first great performance but it was one of his best, yes.”

