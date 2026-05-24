There’s been the ‘clearest indication yet’ Liverpool have reached a ‘decision’ on whether or not to sack Arne Slot after FSG approved a brand new appointment.

Conduct a poll among Liverpool fans right now and most would say they want Slot gone. The Dutchman has presided over a shambolic second season at the helm, and the Reds enter the final match of the campaign with work still to do to simply qualify for the Champions League.

That is a sorry state of affairs for a club who were reigning Premier League champions and spent close to half a billion pounds on new signings last summer.

The buck usually stops with the manager, and earlier in the week, there were reports – albeit unverified ones – claiming Liverpool had decided to sack Slot. It was claimed he would be fired after today’s clash with Brentford.

No reliable outlet or journalist backed up those claims, though FootMercato did stress owners FSG had determined they’d go all in on Andoni Iraola if Slot were ousted.

TEAMtalk understands the end-of-season review will prove decisive in determining whether Slot is still Liverpool’s manager next season.

We have it on good authority Slot is not entirely safe despite what an imminent appointment would suggest.

Liverpool to make appointment Arne Slot will love

The Telegraph were among the first to reveal Liverpool are primed to hire set piece guru, Etienne Reijnen.

He previously played alongside Slot during their playing days and worked with Slot when managing at Feyenoord.

Reijnen, 39, is known as a set piece specialist and Liverpool actually wanted Reijnen to join Slot at Anfield when he initially arrived in 2024.

Difficulties in obtaining a work permit put the deal on pause for two years, but those problems have now been overcome and the appointment is coming.

Slot was asked about Reijnen ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Brentford, but chose to remain relatively tight-lipped.

“As I always say about players, it is the same about staff members,” said Slot.

“As long as things are not done, then I will not be commenting on who we are signing or who we don’t.

“It is fair to say that I have worked with him before. And I have a very high regard for him in terms of the coach he is.

“It is also clear that I tried to sign him two years ago when I first came here but we couldn’t do it.”

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Reijnen appointment proves Slot WON’T be sacked?

If Slot does remain in power, Reijnen’s appointment will have the Dutchman laughing next term given set pieces – in both boxes – have troubled Liverpool all season long.

And according to The Telegraph, the overwhelming expectation is Reijnen’s arrival signals Slot is ‘going nowhere’.

The Evening Standard also adopted that view, declaring the appointment is the ‘clearest indication yet that Arne Slot is staying as manager’.

That came after their headline read: ‘Liverpool make huge Arne Slot sack decision with new coach to be appointed.’

The ‘decision’ at least as far as they’re concerned, is that Slot deserves and will be given another season to right the wrongs.

As mentioned, sources continue to stress to TEAMtalk that while the indications are Slot is staying, he will not be 100 percent safe until the end-of-season review has been conducted.

The fact the Dutchman has almost completely lost the support of the fanbase is something the club’s hierarchy are taking into consideration.

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