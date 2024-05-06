Liverpool players have been left disappointed by the capture of Arne Slot, a report has brutally claimed.

After learning of Jurgen Klopp’s monumental decision to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign, Liverpool chiefs tried to convince Xabi Alonso to return to the club as manager. The Reds even drew up a three-year contract for the Spaniard, but he rejected their advances to continue the amazing work he has done at Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool then began to pursue Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim. But they were put off the 39-year-old when learning that his agent had been trying to use rival interest from West Ham United as leverage to get a better contract offer.

Liverpool were also linked with several other managers, including Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Thiago Motta. Instead, though, they set their sights on Feyenoord boss Slot.

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth more than £9m for Slot to join in the summer.

The Dutchman has identified central defence as an area that desperately needs strengthening and this could see Goncalo Inacio or Willian Pacho arrive on Merseyside.

DON’T MISS: How Liverpool could line up under Arne Slot with triple signing and one position change

Slot may also push those above him at Liverpool to sign some of his best Feyenoord players, including Santiago Gimenez, David Hancko or Lutsharel Geertruida.

Slot possesses excellent English skills, is great at developing wingers and is generally viewed as the most exciting coach in the Eredivisie right now.

Arne Slot to Liverpool: Players left ‘underwhelmed’

But according to Football Insider, the Liverpool squad has been left ‘privately underwhelmed’ by his appointment.

Liverpool’s top stars were not told about the push to sign Slot by Fenway Sports Group CEO Michael Edwards.

When they found out about his impending arrival, their reaction was supposedly ‘lukewarm’.

As such, Slot will need to get off to a flying start at Liverpool, otherwise the players might turn their backs on him. After all, they are used to being led by one of the best managers in the world in Klopp.

Incredibly, there has already been talk about Slot failing at Liverpool and getting the sack inside two years.

Some pundits and fans may be worried about Slot being the next Erik ten Hag, as his compatriot has failed to succeed at Manchester United so far.

Dutch columnist Jan Mulder thinks Club Brugge boss Nicky Hayen could emerge as a shock candidate for the Liverpool job, should Slot be axed.

“Halfway through March, the situation in which the proud Club Brugge found itself was so dire that the usual scenario was adopted in gloomy times: head coach Deila was dismissed, Nicky Hayen from Club NXT was appointed as interim,” he said recently.

“Nicky Hayen will be festively appointed manager of Club Brugge on the day of the Belgian championship and will put in a series of games in the Champions League next year, attracting the attention of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern and Manchester.

“Nasser Al-Khelaifi of Paris Saint-Germain also joins the fight for his signature at the last minute. Personally, I think that the great Nicky Hayen will replace Arne Slot as manager of Liverpool within two years.”

Of course, if Liverpool replace Slot with Hayen then they will find themselves in a similar position, as the Belgian is not exactly a big name like Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Mikel Arteta.

