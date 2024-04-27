Arne Slot: Liverpool announcement date and backroom staff choices predicted, as squad feelings emerge

Arne Slot is closing in on becoming the replacement for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager and confirmation could be imminent, according to reports – while what the current crop of players at Anfield think about the move has been hinted at.

Slot has confirmed he wants the Liverpool job and talks have been ongoing to prise him away from Feyenoord, who he led to the Dutch Eredivisie title last season. Various sources imply a verbal agreement between the two clubs came on Friday night.

Even Klopp has spoken openly about Slot replacing him, saying it “sounds really good”.

Klopp still has four games left before he bids Liverpool farewell, with Slot set to step in at the end of the season. But the announcement of Slot’s impending arrival could come before Klopp’s last game.

In fact, a report on The Boot Room claims Liverpool could even announce Slot today (Saturday), although that prospect is ‘unlikely’.

Instead, Liverpool’s announcement is expected to come early next week, once the final details of negotiations have been ironed out. They are in contact with Feyenoord about how to make the process smooth.

One thing the clubs may yet disagree on is how many members of Slot’s backroom staff follow him to Liverpool. According to the Daily Mirror, Slot’s assistant Sipke Hulshof will also join Liverpool.

It is claimed that Slot has chosen two other members of Feyenoord’s staff as ideal candidates for his Liverpool rebuild: head of performance Ruben Peeters and analyst Etienne Reijnen.

However, Feyenoord do not want to lose their entire backroom team and could put up obstacles to prevent wholesale departures.

Liverpool will have more vacancies to fill other than just the manager’s position, since Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and Vitor Matos will all be leaving their coaching roles at the same time as Klopp.

Liverpool squad stance on Slot revealed

At least step one is about to be completed. And according to the Daily Mail, opinions within the Liverpool squad about Slot are very positive.

In fact, some players are said to be ‘delighted’ with Liverpool’s choice of Klopp successor. Now, they want to try and see off their current manager on a high note.

Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015, when he took over from Brendan Rodgers. He led them to the Europa League final by the end of his first season in charge.

Although they were runners up on that occasion, as would also be the case in the 2017-18 Champions League, Klopp has subsequently brought several trophies to Liverpool.

For example, in 2018-19, Liverpool went one step further and won the Champions League. The following season, they won the Premier League for the first time since it was Division One.

Klopp’s cabinet also includes an FA Cup medal, two Carabao Cup medals, and honours from the Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Slot has recently won the second trophy of his career, this season’s KNVB Cup. Prior to that, he won the Eredivisie last season, and the season before that, took Feyenoord to the Europa Conference League final, where they were beaten by Roma.

Slot, 45, will be leaving Feyenoord after three years in charge. To date, his win rate with the Rotterdam-based club has been above 64%.

It is practically certain that he will bow out with a second-place finish from this season’s Eredivisie. Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to end the Klopp era with a top-three finish, but it could still be any of those positions.

