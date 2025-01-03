Arne Slot has spoken about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future for the first time since Real Madrid made an approach to sign the Liverpool vice-captain – and amid fresh reports that the Spanish champions have increased the amount they are willing to pay for him.

Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s most wanted target for 2025 after the defender entered the final six months of his contract at Liverpool. While he could yet stay at his boyhood club, Real Madrid are gaining confidence that they will be able to sign him – and they may not have to wait until the end of the season if they get their way.

Real Madrid made a move for Alexander-Arnold on New Year’s Eve with the intention of buying him in January, but Liverpool rebuffed their approach. It was later clarified that Los Blancos were willing to table a figure in the region of £20m, even though Liverpool turned them away before any figures could be discussed.

Now, Liverpool boss Slot has given his take on the situation. At his first press conference since Madrid’s bid for Alexander-Arnold, the Dutch tactician was asked if he could guarantee the Reds would reject all bids for their academy graduate this month.

A poker-faced Slot responded: “I can tell you that he’s playing on Sunday. And hopefully he brings the same performances as he brought for the last half a year, because I think everybody saw how great of a first half of a season he had, how much he is here, how much he wants to win here.

“He played an incredible game against West Ham. I think we all saw and remember that pass he gave to Mo [Salah].

“I see him on the training ground every day working his a** off. He’s fully committed to us and he will play on Sunday if they don’t tell me he is sick, but I don’t expect them to.”

READ MORE: Liverpool attacker’s entourage ask Slot to send him home amid torrid time at Anfield

Real Madrid could increase bid for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool might not be out of the woods yet, with an update from Marca claiming Real Madrid could return with an improved offer for Alexander-Arnold shortly.

The report claims Madrid are now willing to raise their offer to €25m – which, unless there has been a mix-up with the currencies, is actually only about £700,000 more than a £20m bid would have been.

Nevertheless, it indicates how focused Madrid are on bringing in Alexander-Arnold at the earliest opportunity as they seek a replacement for Dani Carvajal.

And manager Ancelotti has also been asked about the latest on their quest to sign Alexander-Arnold.

Pressed on Madrid’s transfer plans, Ancelotti replied: “We will see.

“Talking about this in this context is more complicated, we’ll see. We have a lot of games in January and we’re focused on this.

“It’s not easy for me to talk about the market now. I don’t want to talk about it because I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about it here.

“We’ll see what happens, but I’m delighted with the squad we have.”

Latest Liverpool news

Recent reports have suggested that Alexander-Arnold has two demands if he is to sign a new contract with Liverpool instead of moving to Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have not given up hope of keeping Alexander-Arnold, while Madrid are gaining their own confidence that he will be theirs next season.

And another Liverpool defender has just been linked with his own move to Real Madrid too, in what could be a double blow for the Reds.

As for who could arrive at Anfield, reports have named an impressive Premier League midfielder as someone Liverpool are insistent on signing in 2025.

Reasons to stay or go

Reasons to stay

Creating a one-club legacy – There aren’t too many one-club players around these days, not only since the age of loyalty is declining but also because many youngsters are having experiences out on loan before breaking through. Alexander-Arnold never needed that, instead building his way up to becoming a first-team regular at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold could cement his legendary Liverpool status by committing to the club for his prime years.

Chance to become captain – When Jordan Henderson and James Milner left Liverpool in 2023, their captaincy hierarchy was shuffled around. Alexander-Arnold was appointed as vice-captain behind Virgil van Dijk. Van Dijk is seven years older than Alexander-Arnold, so the academy graduate is likely to step up to the full-time captaincy role at some point or another if he stays, which would be the culmination of his impressive rise through the ranks.

Less pressure – This is a contestable point but it could be argued that Alexander-Arnold would face more pressure at Real Madrid, where expectations are sky high, than at Liverpool, where once again there are demanding expectations but also an existing understanding of and affection for what Alexander-Arnold brings to the team. If he has a couple of bad games for Liverpool, then unless it becomes a slump in form, it would be forgotten about fairly quickly. If the same was to happen early into his Madrid career, he could start feeling the heat.

Settled role – For the best part of eight years now, Alexander-Arnold has been Liverpool’s main right-back. Thanks to how well he has performed, he has rarely been threatened for the starting berth. Even since Slot replaced Klopp in the Anfield dugout, Alexander-Arnold has retained the same degree of faith, so he could expect to continue in his stride if he was to remain at Liverpool.

Reasons to leave

Expectation of major trophies – While Alexander-Arnold has amassed a respectable medal collection with Liverpool, winning just about everything there is to win, the sheer frequency of honours he could expect to pick up at Real Madrid may outweigh it. Madrid are the Champions League’s most successful club and could enable Alexander-Arnold to add some more glittering honours to his cabinet.

Ballon d’Or ambitions – Alexander-Arnold recently hinted he would like to aim for the Ballon d’Or while in the prime of his career. And although Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, it has more frequently been claimed by LaLiga players than Premier League players in recent memory. Alexander-Arnold could boost his chances of winning football’s biggest individual accolade by standing out in a star-studded Real Madrid team with his own unique role.

Experiencing different culture – On one hand, Alexander-Arnold is in his comfort zone, playing for his boyhood club for the only team he has ever known. That may suit him, but he may also be eager to challenge himself in a different league and culture. Spanish football is experiencing a resurgence and it would be fascinating to see how he would adapt to that style of play.

Bellingham linkup – If he was to move to Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold would be able to link up with another English superstar in the shape of Jude Bellingham. The pair get on well thanks to being international teammates and that may help Alexander-Arnold settle in the Spanish capital. Bellingham certainly hit the ground running after joining Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold could back himself to do the same.