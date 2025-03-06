Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been branded the best in the world by Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made his feelings clear on Alisson Becker after branding the Brazilian “the best goalkeeper in the world” after his supershow shut out PSG – and with it sharpened claims that Giorgi Mamardashvili will have to wait even longer to become the Reds No.1 with a new exit strategy lined up.

The Reds were indebted to the brilliance of the Brazilian on Wednesday night after he pulled off spectacular save after spectacular save to deny PSG, who peppered the Liverpool goal all evening at the Parc des Princes. And with Harvey Elliott pouncing to score the winner three minutes from time, Slot’s side really did complete the ultimate smash and grab.

Rightfully so, all the praise after the game was reserved for Alisson, whom Rio Ferdinand said “put on a clinic” (thanks, Rio!) and whom Jamie Carragher was forced to intervene with a Peter Schmeichel claim when the Brazilian was interviewed by CBS Sports.

Slot was also in no doubt about his goalkeeper, heaping the highest of praise on the 32-year-old after the game.

“I don’t think I’ve worked with a goalkeeper that has played at this level – which is normal, because he’s the best in the world,” Slot told TNT Sports.

“I’ve had some very good players as a manager, but never had the best goalkeeper in the world and that I think he is. He showed that today.

“I did experience once or twice that we had defend so much, but normally you come away then with a 1-0 loss, or 2-0 or 3-0.

“To come away with a win over here was probably a bit more than we deserved!”

Alisson’s performance for Liverpool comes just days after a big revelation arrived over the future of Mamardashvili, whom signed for the Reds last summer in a £29.1m (€35m) package from Valencia.

Spending the season on loan with Los Che, the Georgian is slotted to arrive at Anfield this summer, where he will compete to be Liverpool No.1.

However, claims are growing that Mamardashvili could be sent out on loan by Liverpool once again next season, with Alisson’s performance on Wednesday night bringing that suggestion into much sharper view.

Journalist claims Mamardashvili will be loaned out by Liverpool again

Discussing the future of the Georgian, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey feels the keeper could look to force another move away, with the player likely to be seeking regular first-team football in the build-up to a World Cup year.

“I don’t think that decision has been made yet. I wouldn’t rule out that Alisson starts next season and Mamardashvili might have another season out on loan,” he told Rousing the Kop.

“I’d be amazed if Mamardashvili would accept the number two role in a World Cup year.

“They could loan him out, and a team could cover his wages and pay to have him. It’s a no-lose situation. I think if Alisson stays, then Mamardashvili will get loaned out.”

Sources understand that Mamardashvili could ultimately end up at Bournemouth if they fail to turn Kepa’s loan from Chelsea into a permanent deal. Having paid a world-record fee for a goalkeeper (£71m) for the Spaniard, the Blues’ asking price may be out of their reach this summer, forcing them to look for an alternative.

Liverpool had wanted to send the Georgian to the Vitality this season, before Premier League rules blocked the move.

In addition to Mamardashvili, Liverpool also expect to sell Caiomhin Kelleher this summer, with the Irishman determined to leave and with just a year left on his deal, the Reds will not be able to stand in his way.

Discussing his future, Bailey added: “There’s a lot of interest in Kelleher, a lot of clubs looking for number ones,” he says. “His people are confident he’s going to be allowed out and get that move.”

