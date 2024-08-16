Liverpool are the only Premier League side not to have made a signing this summer but their transfer window is expected to heat up in the coming days.

The Reds saw their attempts to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi thwarted but they are still keen to bring in a new midfielder before the window slams shut.

Much of the talk surrounding Liverpool has been about outgoings rather than incomings, with the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all unclear.

That’s because the trio have all entered the final 12 months of their respective contracts and as things stand, negotiations over extensions are at a standstill.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has admitted that work is going on behind the scenes to tie them all down to fresh terms.

Luis Diaz has also been heavily linked with an exit in recent weeks amid reported interest from Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca’s director of football, Deco, has made the Colombian international a top target and TEAMtalk sources say Liverpool have slapped a £65m price tag on his head.

Arne Slot drops Luis Diaz update

Arne Slot has now had his say on the rumours surrounding Diaz and insists that the winger remains part of his plans for the coming season.

“There is a lot of speculation constantly in this country. That is clear for me. It’s not a surprise if you tell me if there’s something about Luis Diaz. Is there any player they don’t talk about?

“His future is with us because I like a lot of what I’ve seen in the last 10 days he’s been in and I saw the same last season. So he’s had a big impact on Liverpool seasons and I am hoping he has a big impact on the upcoming season as well.”

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 and has shown flashes of brilliance, but many feel he’s yet to reach his best with the Reds.

The 27-year-old scored eight goals and made five assists in the Premier League last season and will no doubt be hoping for a better return this time around.

The speculation was also fuelled by the fact that Liverpool made an offer for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon earlier in the window.

The Merseyside club also continue to be linked with Real Madrid star Rodrygo, although a move to Anfield seems unlikely for the Brazilian.

Diaz looks set to get plenty of playing time under Slot so it will be interesting to see if he can find the net more consistently under the Dutch coach.

