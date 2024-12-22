Arne Slot called ‘man of the year’ in extraordinary Liverpool praise after masterminding superb form

A Dutch pundit has sensationally named Arne Slot his ‘man of the year’ after the brilliant work the coach has done at Liverpool.

There were concerns Liverpool might go downhill following the departure of iconic manager Jurgen Klopp at the end of the last season. Manchester United and Arsenal have both suffered such fates after Premier League legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger departed the respective clubs.

But Slot has quickly worked his magic to help Liverpool reach another level. Prior to Sunday’s round of fixtures, which includes Liverpool’s huge trip to Tottenham Hotspur, the Reds sit top of the Premier League table after winning 11 of their 15 games so far.

Slot’s side have also dominated in the Champions League. They are top of the standings and are the only side to have won all six of their matches, too.

Slot has been praised for his ability to improve players such as Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones.

Dutch analyst Hans Kraay Jnr has now lavished more praise on the tactician, even calling him the ‘man of the year’ for the way he has revitalised Liverpool.

“It’s about a) quality, b) quality and c) quality,” he told Voetbal International (via Sport Witness).

“But if Slot makes a team 15 per cent better, that’s the maximum I think, and someone else makes Liverpool 15 per cent less, that makes a difference of 30 per cent. Then a trainer does have influence. Arne Slot is my man of the year.”

Kraay Jnr is the latest pundit from Slot’s home country of the Netherlands to laud him. Slot did excellent work at Feyenoord, though he was not expected to have this much of an impact on Liverpool so quickly.

Those in the Liverpool camp generally refuse to discuss the title, but it is clear that they are favourites. Their closest challengers are likely to be Chelsea and Arsenal, with Manchester City having fallen to sixth place after their latest defeat.

Liverpool news: Double Real Madrid raid; target speaks out

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is not the only Liverpool star Real Madrid are interested in, as they have also been linked with Virgil van Dijk.

A report has claimed Van Dijk is the ‘dream’ addition for Madrid to bolster their defence, despite the fact he is 33 years old.

Los Blancos will pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah if Van Dijk opts to extend his contract with Liverpool.

One player Liverpool failed to land over the summer is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

In an interview with the Spanish press, the midfielder has admitted Liverpool’s move ‘caught me by surprise’ and that it led to an ‘uncomfortable’ time for him.

Zubimendi insists there is ‘no rush’ for him to join a major club, though he is understood to be open to a January move with both Liverpool and City keen.

