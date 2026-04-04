Arne Slot meets Liverpool sack condition as journalists turn on dead man walking

Arne Slot has achieved one of three conditions that’ll see Liverpool mercifully give him the sack, and even the reporters tasked with covering the Reds have turned on the lame duck boss.

Liverpool’s pathetic season reached yet another new low on Saturday when battered by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The two clubs used to go toe-to-toe when Jurgen Klopp was around, but now it’s a painfully one-sided affair even despite City not being the conquering force they once were.

City have now beaten Liverpool three times this season by an aggregate scoreline of 9-1. Marc Guehi – who Liverpool failed to sign in successive transfer windows – has now been on the winning side against Liverpool five times this season. (three with Crystal Palace, two with City).

It’ll surely get worse for Liverpool in a few days’ time, with the Reds squaring off against arguably the best team in world football right now in the form of PSG. The best Liverpool can hope for on Wednesday night is to still be in the tie after the first leg.

Liverpool’s vast traveling party of 8,000 to the Etihad thinned out to what looked about 800 late in the second half.

Much of Liverpool’s online fanbase and even those who attend the matches have turned on Slot who resembles a lame duck boss.

Many prominent journalists in the media – such as David Ornstein and Paul Joyce – are consistently reporting Slot is NOT in danger of being sacked.

However, a fresh report from The Guardian claimed Liverpool would swing the axe if three things happen, and Slot has just ticked off the first.

They stated the resolve of owners FSG ‘will be severely tested should Liverpool’s decline be exposed by City and PSG and the team fail to secure Champions League qualification.’

Not only did Liverpool exit the FA Cup at the hands of City, but they did so in impotent fashion.

The first box that must be ticked for Slot to be relieved of his duties has been marked, and with PSG up next, the pen is already hovering over box number two.

Adding to Slot’s woes is the fact many journalists who specialise in covering Liverpool are beginning to turn on the floundering Dutchman.

The Athletic’s James Pearce described the City defeat as a “humiliating afternoon” for the Reds, before declaring Liverpool folded quicker than a deck chair as soon as City broke the deadlock.

Pearce wrote: “Humiliating afternoon for Liverpool as they bow out of the FA Cup at the Etihad. Completely fell to pieces after a bright start. Wretched start to a pivotal run. A very bad day for Slot as the pressure on him intensifies.”

That came after Pearce said he “can’t blame the [Liverpool] fans” for sneaking out of the Etihad early. Paying to watch this current Liverpool team is no way to spend your easter weekend.

“A lot of empty seats in the away end and we still have more than 15mins plus stoppage time to go,” said Pearce. “Can’t blame them for getting off. They’ve been badly let down here.”

Liverpool Echo pair, Ian Doyle and Paul Gorst, also stuck the boot in.

Taking to X, Doyle suggested the highlight of the day from a Liverpool perspective was there were zero minutes of injury time.

“That there was no additional time allows us all to get home that little bit earlier, which is good news,” he wrote.

Gorst described the 4-0 pumping as the “worst defeat” in Slot’s Liverpool tenure.

Where do Liverpool go from here? Paris, for another lashing. Get the record books ready.

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