Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah are at odds over the player's benching in recent games

The vast majority of Liverpool fans are taking the side of Mohamed Salah following his extraordinary outburst against the club and manager Arne Slot, and while FSG appear to be ready to back the Dutchman, talk that he will soon face the sack is also gathering renewed pace.

It’s all happening and Liverpool FC and not for the right reasons. Following Saturday’s hugely disappointing 3-3 draw at Leeds, in which the Reds blew leads of 2-0 and 3-2, the bluetouch paper was lit by Salah after the game when he went public with his disintegrating relationship with the manager, accusing him of “throwing him under the bus” in the wake of his continued absence from the side.

While speculation has since risen about a potential Anfield exit in January to Saudi Arabia for Salah in the wake of his bombshell statement, Slot also continues to see his situation come into question in the wake of another Liverpool failure at Elland Road on Saturday.

With just four wins from their last 15 games, a run that has included nine defeats, claims that the Dutchman is facing the sack have gathered serious pace in recent weeks in the wake of their utterly abject form and stunning fall from their perch as Premier League champions.

Whether Salah’s ‘powerplay’ brings the issue of sacking Slot to a head remains to be seen, though a vast majority of Liverpool fans are making it clear which way their bread is buttered in the row.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one supporter wrote: “I’ll sacrifice the manager before I ever sacrifice Mo Salah, not bothered what anyone else thinks.”

In reply, someone stated: “We stand with Mohamed Salah. Treated unfairly these last few weeks; the fact that he thinks someone doesn’t want him at the club is truly concerning. By the looks of it, the players have lost full faith in the management team.”

A third stated: “I stand by Mohamed Salah over Arne Slot,” while a fourth added: “Salah then, Salah now, Salah forever.”

A fifth continued: “If speaking the truth sidelines Salah, that says more about the club than the player. He’s earned the right to be heard and respected.”

A sixth simply stated: “If it’s Mo vs Arne, I’m siding with Mo every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 Sources reveal REAL REASON Salah spoke out, with Liverpool chiefs Edwards and Hughes to intervene

Salah v Slot: Some fans back manager and insist star should remain quiet

While this is only a sample size of the many hundreds of thousands of comments aired across social media, the overwhelming majority that we have seen are in support of the player.

At the same time, though, and in the interests of a fair and balanced argument, there are those who are supporting the manager in the row, while others remain somewhat ambivalent.

One stated: “This whole saga went from “benching” to “internal drama” real quick. Liverpool don’t like noise like this!”

Another stated: “No player is above a team – Salah can lead but also needs to work with the team dynamics. Sometimes, to remain silent is to support!”

A third felt Salah’s actions were not in the best interests of Liverpool FC, adding: “He’s self-centred, that’s what he is. Competition is part of football. Nobody has a divine right to start.”

A fourth added: “Pathetic! Since when is a player bigger than the club?”

Another said in reply: “It’s Liverpool FC, not Mo Salah FC.”

More on Salah: Star facing immediate punishment; Romano on Saudi transfer

A trusted source on all things Liverpool has dropped five revelations about Salah and his situation at Anfield, including why his teammates weren’t surprised by the outburst and which side owners FSG are taking.

Meanwhile, Salah looks set to pay dearly for his outburst against the club and Slot with the Reds board reportedly backing an immediate and strong punishment against the player that will see him axed from both matchday squads this week.

Off the back of that, Salah has once again been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in January, heightening fears he may have already played his final game for the Reds.

In light of that, the trusted Fabrizio Romano has spoken out to reveal the latest on the 33-year-old’s situation with regard an exit in the winter window.