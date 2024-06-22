New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has welcomed the club’s interest in exhilarating Spain attacker Nico Williams, encouraging them to win the race for his signature, according to reports.

Williams is making a name for himself at Euro 2024 with Spain, building up the positive reputation he has already earned at club level thanks to his performances for Athletic Club. His current employers insist he is happy where he is, but the longer he plays like this, the more he will be turning heads.

Various clubs have already been linked with Williams but an update from Caught Offside reiterates that Liverpool are among the chasing pack.

The update is that Slot – although not handed as much power over transfers as previous bosses, hence his title of head coach rather than manager – has given his personal approval to a move for Williams, who could find a role for himself at Liverpool as a right-footed left-winger.

In that role, Liverpool currently have Luis Diaz, but rumours keep surfacing about him potentially leaving. Besides, neither he nor Cody Gakpo have matched the levels that Sadio Mane used to produce in the same position.

On current form, Williams looks like an upgrade – and at the age of 21, a long-term one at that. However, he is under contract in Bilbao until 2027.

That said, there is a €50m (£42.3m) release clause in his contract, which currently looks like brilliant value for money.

Liverpool face competition for Williams

Understandably, it has put many clubs on alert and Liverpool know they wouldn’t have a clear path at signing Williams. There are also links with Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Barcelona would appear to be the biggest threat in the race for Williams as long as they can successfully finance a deal – though they are also the club most frequently credited with an interest in Diaz, coincidentally.

For his part, Williams is leaving his future open, recently admitting: “I’ve seen things, but I have no idea of anything happening. In the end, I’m focused on Euro 2024 and little else.

“I’m very happy in Bilbao, I have recently renewed. This season I have done very well, I feel very comfortable. I don’t know what I’m going to do. Nobody knows the future.”

He has since added: “I’m very happy at Athletic.

“It’s very strange to receive questions on my future.”

Like his older brother Inaki, Williams is a one-club man for Athletic so far, scoring 20 goals in 122 senior appearances for them.

Maybe it is strange for Williams to be receiving questions about his future, but it is certainly not strange to see him being linked with some elite clubs.

