Arne Slot teases Tottenham over Liverpool exit for Andy Robertson: ‘Hard to say’

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made it clear that he wants Andy Robertson to stay at Anfield, but the Dutchman has left the door ajar for a late Tottenham Hotspur swoop to make the left-back part of Thomas Frank’s squad.

Robertson looked close to leaving Liverpool for Tottenham last week, with a fee of £5million (€5.7m, $7m) being reported by Sky Sports. Sources told TEAMtalk that Robertson himself was willing to join Tottenham and had agreed personal terms in principle over a move to the north London club.

However, Liverpool eventually decided to abort the transfer following the injury to Joe Gomez against Bournemouth.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk publicly spoke out against selling Robertson, who is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Slot has now publicly spoken about Robertson’s situation and has made it clear that he wants the Scottish left-back to stay.

However, the Liverpool boss has admitted that nothing is definite, which has left the door slightly open for Tottenham to make a final move in the final days of the winter transfer window.

The Independent quotes Slot as saying about Robertson ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League game against Qarabag at Anfield on Wednesday evening: “Robbo is part of the team tomorrow evening.

“He has been part of this squad for so many years.

“I am happy to have him, and I am glad he is available because that is not normal for us right now.

“He will be part of the team and nothing is happening on this side.

“It’s hard to say anything definite in this world we are in, but I expect him to stay.”

Could Andy Robertson from Liverpool to Tottenham still happen?

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that there is still a chance that Tottenham could sign Andy Robertson from Liverpool.

We understand that Liverpool have informed the 31-year-old that they are open to him switching clubs.

However, for that to happen, Liverpool need a replacement, and their plan is to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at AS Roma.

AS Roma sporting director Ricky Massara has publicly spoken that discussions are going on with Liverpool over terminating Tsimikas’ loan deal.

However, Roma need a replacement first, with the Italian club trying to sign David Moller Wolfe from Wolves.

However, Roma’s opening bid for Wolfe has been rejected, and it remains to be seen if the Italian club will return with a second and improved offer.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported on his website that Roma plan to keep Tsimikas for the rest of the season and will not have his loan terminated.

