Arne Slot on the brink of sack after ‘brainless’ Liverpool player sabotages manager

Arne Slot has failed the first of three tests thanks in large part to a ‘brainless’ Liverpool player, and the chances of the Dutchman being sacked have now soared.

Liverpool went two goals up early in the second half against Leeds United on Saturday, but in truth, they could’ve gone 12 goals up and they still wouldn’t have won.

There are too many players unfit for purpose in this Reds team right now, and the biggest culprit is Ibrahima Konate.

The hapless Frenchman – who has unquestionably been Liverpool’s worst player this season – needlessly launched Leeds’ comeback with a calamitous challenge on Wilfried Gnonto.

Brainless from Konate. Just stay on your feet — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 6, 2025

After a VAR review, a penalty was awarded and Dominic Calvert-Lewin made no mistake from the spot.

Leeds quickly levelled the scores as Liverpool folded quicker than a deck chair. Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool’s only true bright spark this season – put the Reds back in front, but those who’ve watched Slot’s side this term knew they wouldn’t hold on.

And deep into injury time, Liverpool made the same mistakes they always do when conceding their 10th goal from set pieces this term to hand Leeds a 3-3 draw.

Earlier this week, sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool were not yet ready to push the panic button and fire Slot.

However, that wasn’t to say club chiefs are content with what they’re seeing, with sources stressing that results MUST improve and wins – over the next three matches in particular – must be achieved.

The first of that trio of tests came today and Liverpool and Slot imploded in spectacular fashion.

Slot in particular did not cover himself in glory by continuing to start Konate and benching Mohamed Salah for a third successive match.

As such, the pressure on Slot to deliver a victory next time out against Inter Milan and when returning to Premier League action next weekend against Brighton has ratcheted up.

