Arne Slot picks dazzling Alexander-Arnold replacement, with Liverpool ‘increasingly concerned’ he’s joining Real Madrid

Liverpool are looking at Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool and Arne Slot have identified an ultra-attacking star as their replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold amid growing fears he’s heading to Real Madrid, according to reports.

Liverpool have put official contract offers to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The club’s aim is to tie all three down to new deals, but while Van Dijk and Salah have both indicated they wish to stay, Alexander-Arnold’s true intentions are less clear.

Senior Sky Sports News reporter, Melissa Reddy, recently outlined why concerns are growing at Anfield.

“The situation with Alexander-Arnold is slightly different [to Van Dijk and Salah’s] because he has Real Madrid hugely interested in him, and some of his recent comments about winning the Ballon d’Or are very much singing from that Real Madrid hymn sheet,” wrote Reddy.

“He’s possibly the one that would take the most elbow grease in Liverpool getting over the line, and also the one who has the biggest alternative option.”

And according to a fresh update from The Daily Briefing, Liverpool are putting the pieces in place to sign a replacement in the event Alexander-Arnold is heading to Real Madrid.

It’s claimed manager Arne Slot has identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as the ‘ideal fit’ for his system.

Accordingly, the club have installed the 23-year-old Dutchman as their ‘top target’ in the right-back position.

Of course, and factoring in Conor Bradley is in situ, a move for Frimpong would only be made if Alexander-Arnold departs. However, the report concluded Liverpool are now ‘increasingly concerned’ Real Madrid may get their man.

Liverpool eyeing Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong has primarily played as a wing-back for Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side that stormed to their first ever Bundesliga title last term.

Leverkusen also won the DFB Pokal and finished runners-up to Atalanta in the Europa League. Frimpong played a gigantic part in the club’s historic season.

The 10-cap Netherlands international remarkably notched 26 goal contributions from deep, scoring 14 and providing 12 assists.

His goals tally has dipped this season with only two scored, though he remains as creative as ever with seven assists already to his name including four in the Champions League.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti confirmed to TEAMtalk that Frimpong was one of four right-backs Liverpool were monitoring back on December 3. The others are Amar Dedic (RB Salzburg), Vanderson (Monaco) and Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig).

Frimpong has emerged as the preferred choice, though Liverpool might not have a deal all to themselves.

Manchester City – where Frimpong spent almost 10 years as a youth team player – have shown interest in bringing the Dutchman back.

City’s interest stems from the increasingly poor form displayed by captain Kyle Walker who aged 34, appears to be on an irreversible decline.

