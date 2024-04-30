How Liverpool could line up under Arne Slot with triple signing and one position change

Now that Liverpool have reportedly agreed an €11 million compensation package for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, the Reds can turn their attention to reshaping their squad to suit the Dutchman’s requirements as they project ahead to life without Jurgen Klopp next season.

Although their title challenge looks to be falling short at the final hurdle, the Anfield club boast a strong squad that is well suited to fit with the 45-year-old’s preferred high-pressing 4-2-3-1 system.

After some minor surgery in the transfer market, here is how Liverpool could line up under Slot.

GK – Alisson

Arguably the best in the world in his role and under contract for another three years, Alisson’s position is probably the most secure of any Liverpool player as the club begins its post-Klopp era.

The 31-year-old was sidelined for a spell through injury this season and back-up Caoimhin Kelleher deputised admirably. There is no true replacement for the all-round quality the Brazilian provides, though. He will be vital to any success achieved under Slot.

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Homegrown superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold is entering the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract and securing his future will be one of the most pressing matters at hand for the new manager and decision makers Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Once the England international is locked down, Slot’s next task is to devise a role that best maximises his creative gifts while mitigating for his defensive deficiencies, whether that is at right-back or further forward in midfield.

CB – Ibrahima Konate

France international Ibrahima Konate has been an outstanding partner for Virgil van Dijk at the centre of the Liverpool backline since arriving from RB Leipzig in a £36million deal in 2021, replacing Joel Matip who is almost certain to leave as a free agent this summer.

Injury has limited the 24-year-old to just 17 Premier League starts so far this term, but he is dependable when fit, offering a dominant aerial presence, pace in recovery and reliable passing from the back.

CB – Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk’s Anfield contract is entering its final year, meaning Slot, CEO Edwards and sporting director Hughes will need to move quickly to tie down the Dutchman to fresh terms.

At 32, Van Dijk is still arguably the best central defender in the world. Slot will be relying on his presence to aid a smooth transition into his stewardship.

LB – Andrew Robertson

At 30, Andrew Robertson is a player the Reds might have an eye on replacing with a younger, more athletic upgrade at left-back in the near future.

But there are more pressing needs for the Reds to address this summer and the left-back’s downturn in productivity this term – his return of two assists is by far the lowest of his Liverpool career – is as much a reflection of the poor finishing that has cost Klopp’s side in the title race.

CM – Alexis Mac Allister

A £35 million arrival from Brighton last summer, Liverpool’s purchase of Alexis Mac Allister is a contender to be considered the signing of the season.

The majestic World Cup winner has added a controlling influence in midfield while also providing crucial goals and assists to drive the Reds’ title push. He’ll be a mainstay of the next manager’s midfield set-up.

GO DEEPER – Alexis Mac Allister: How £35m Liverpool hero became Klopp’s last transfer masterstroke

CM – Alan Varela

Waturo Endo was a surprise buy from Mainz last summer and the Japanese international has been a steadying figure who has proved a bargain for the £16 million fee the Reds forked out to sign him.

But Liverpool will require a qualitative upgrade on the 31-year-old holding midfielder and Porto’s Alan Varela fits the bill.

The 22-year-old Argentinian, who has been likened to former Anfield star Javier Mascherano, would provide the defensive protection and ball-winning skills to free up compatriot Mac Allister to create in the middle third.

But, wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool would have a battle on their hands to land the sought-after youngster even if they meet Porto’s €70 million valuation.

RW – Mohamed Salah

The third Liverpool superstar entering the final year of his contract, there is more doubt over Mohamed Salah’s Anfield future than the others.

The Egyptian has been in poor form since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in January and a recent sideline spat with Klopp has only fuelled speculation that he could soon be on the move.

The Reds rejected a £150 million bid for Salah from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad last summer and the club are said to be keen to retain the 32-year-old beyond the current campaign.

CAM – Teun Koopmeiners

With Slot’s arrival on the cusp of confirmation, Liverpool’s next order of business could be to reunite the Dutch manager with Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international, who captained Slot’s AZ Alkmaar side at the age of 21, has shone in Serie A this term, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. Already acquainted with Anfield, Koopmeiners played the full 90 minutes as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side smashed the Reds 3-0 in the Europa League in April.

Reports in Italy claim Liverpool are readying a move for the €60 million-rated star.

LW – Dominik Szoboszlai

Amid rumours that Luis Diaz will be sold this summer if a significant bid is received, rather than fork out a sizeable chunk of a transfer budget that will be stretched by other needs, Liverpool could shift Dominik Szoboszlai to fill the void the Colombian’s departure would leave on the left flank.

The versatile Hungarian has played predominantly in a central midfield position during his maiden Anfield campaign, but in a two-year spell with Red Bull Salzburg earlier in his career he featured most often on the left wing.

Misfiring striker Darwin Nunez is another option in this role, while Szoboszlai could also operate from the right side of attack if Salah leaves this summer.

ST – Santiago Gimenez

Liverpool’s lack of a reliable finisher at the point of their attack will likely be a major contributing factor in their title challenge falling short this season.

Nunez is one of the best players in the Premier League when it comes to seeking high-percentage chances in the penalty area; he is also one of the worst at then dispatching them.

One option familiar to Slot who could remedy that issue is Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican hitman, a reported target for Arsenal, Tottenham and Real Madrid, has scored 47 goals in 85 all-competitions games under the soon-to-be Liverpool boss in two seasons at De Kuip.

READ MORE – Next Liverpool manager: Five players Arne Slot could target from Feyenoord