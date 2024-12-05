Liverpool manager Arne Slot has strongly hinted he now expects Mo Salah to STAY at Anfield and commit to a new deal after dropping the biggest hint yet on his future, while Robbie Fowler has made a demand of his agent and waxed lyrical about the star’s “game-changing” heroics following the 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

The Reds were moments away from yet another win under Arne Slot after two Salah goals had turned the game on its head and given Liverpool a 3-2 lead at St James’ Park, only for Fabian Schar’s opportunistic finish from a tight angle to see the game finish – probably deservedly – in a draw. As a result, Slot’s side saw their lead at the top cut to seven points after wins for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

All the talk after the game, though, was about that man Salah once again, who scored his 14th and 15th goals of a brilliant season so far to put the Reds within sight of a win.

His contract is due to expire at the season’s end and he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to join an overseas side from January 1 – just 27 days from now.

However, Slot has hinted that he expects Salah to stay and has dropped some news that will have their supporters purring.

“Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal,” Slot told Amazon Prime.

“We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time. He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us.”

Salah has now scored in each of his last seven Premier League games and former Reds star Fowler urged his agent to call into their Kirkby training complex and agree terms as a matter of urgency.

“Salah’s stats and data are incredible. We talked about him getting that new contract and his agent should be there first thing in the morning to get him to sign that contract,” he said.

“He is that player who can change a game. He has moments and he is exceptional in those moments. He is a match-winner.”

Liverpool one step from new Salah deal as Micah Richards makes big claim

Slot’s claims follow hot on the claims made by our reporter Rudy Galetti, who revealed on Wednesday that the Liverpool star is now one step closer to signing a new deal with a big Ballon d’Or incentive likely to persuade the Egyptian to stay.

Galetti also had details about the length of the deal Salah can expect to sign.

But all the signs indicate towards Liverpool soon be able to make a big announcement and give Reds fans what looks like being a sizeable early Christmas present.

Meanwhile, BBC Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards was bedazzled by Salah’s latest outing, which takes his tally to 27 goal contributions (15 scored, 12 assists) from just 21 games – a contribution every 63.07 minutes he has been on the field this season.

“We keep talking about him – he is unbelievable,” Richards said.

“He doesn’t even play well for 60 minutes but he’s world-class. We talk about his contract, is he staying or is he going?

“They must keep him because he can do so many things others can’t do. He doesn’t have to be at the top of his game – not many people can score goals like that.

“Mo Salah is immense.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Real want second Reds star; huge Zubimendi update

Meanwhile, Liverpool face a new battle with Real Madrid for a second elite star in the form of Ryan Gravenberch.

The Spanish giants are hot on the trail of Trent Alexander-Arnold and they remain hopeful of sealing a deal at the season’s end for the Reds vice-captain.

However, a report now claims they are taking an interest in Gravenberch and have added the Dutch star to their wishlist of future targets.

Elsewhere, the Reds soon hope to have good news on the future of Virgil van Dijk, with David Ornstein revealing the Merseysiders have now submitted their first contract offer to the Dutchman and are hopeful of persuading him to commit to a new deal.

On the subject of Liverpool incomings, the Reds now have a belief that a deal for Martin Zubimendi is there to be done with the Real Sociedad midfielder changing his mind again over the move to Merseyside.

While a January deal looks tough, it’s reported that a big summer move could be on the cards instead – ending a 12-month chase by Slot and Co.

Salah’s incredible records for Liverpool

Goals for Liverpool since Mo Salah’s debut (Opta)

Since signing for the Reds in summer 2017 in a bargain £36.9m move from Roma, Salah has been nothing short of exceptional.

Their top scorer in every one of the seven full seasons at Anfield, he is already well on course to match his best-ever seasonal tally (44 in 55 games) for the Reds if he continues scoring at his current rate.

Salah also now has 325 goals and assists in 370 games for the Reds, meaning only legendary captain Steven Gerrard (92) has more than the Egyptian’s 76 assists for the club in the Premier League.

Salah’s total of 168 Premier League goals for Liverpool also puts him comfortably top of the club’s list. When you factor in the two he scored for Chelsea Salah is eighth in the all-time charts, and is now just five behind Arsenal icon Thierry Henry.