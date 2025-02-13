Liverpool boss Arne Slot was one of FOUR to be shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver as the final ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park descended into chaos, while what he said to the official, Virgil van Dijk’s response and the instant ban the Dutchman now faces have all come to light.

The Reds had looked set to open up a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League after goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah had cancelled out Beto’s early opener. But a James Tarkowski goal deep in stoppage time meant the points were shared and ensured Liverpool only went seven clear at the top – but the real talking point was the chaotic scenes that followed.

The trouble was actually started by Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who goaded Liverpool fans at full-time following the draw. That provoked an angry reaction from Curtis Jones, with both men then sent off as a result of the scuffle that followed.

The drama was not to end there, though and Slot then proceeded to shake Oliver’s hand aggressively after the final whistle – a reaction that earned the Dutchman an instant red card. His assistant Sipke Hulshoff was also shown a red card in the aftermath.

The double red card meant, by Premier League rulings that neither the Liverpool boss nor his No.2 were able to hold a post-match press conference. Both men must also serve a one-match ban, which will mean neither will be on the touchline for Sunday’s clash with Wolves at Anfield.

Another angle of Arne Slot’s red card tonight… What did he say to Michael Oliver 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qzR376WKUw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 12, 2025

Now it has also emerged what Slot said to Oliver in the instant aftermath of that red card.

Slot’s initial confrontation with Oliver was missed by the cameras, but a second view reveals the Reds boss said: “You gave me a red for that?!”

Van Dijk unhappy with Michael Oliver; Steve McManaman reacts

Whether the FA decides to interject and extend that punishment for any of the guilty party remains to be seen, though it will certainly be an eventful match report that lands at their headquarters from Oliver and his officials on Thursday morning.

Either way, much of the media duties were left to Van Dijk, who made clear he was not appreciative of the events that had unfolded.

“You saw how they celebrated the goal and they have all the right to,” Van Dijk said.

“But I think Doucoure in the end wanted to provoke our fans, that is what I saw, and Curtis didn’t think that was the right thing to do.

“Then obviously you know what happens when there is a little tussle or whatever you want to call it.

“I think the ref didn’t have the game under control, in my opinion. I said it to him.

“It did affect and both teams had to deal with it. It is what it is so we take a point and move on.”

In reaction to the chaotic scenes, former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman reflected on a somewhat fitting end to the final-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison.

“There was not a load of quality in the game, but it was wild, it had passion, it had fight,” he told TNT Sports.

“There were a number of sending-offs at the end, people wanted to antagonise each other and fight each other. It was fitting it ended in absolute chaos.

“Abdoulaye Doucoure had 37,000 of his own fans to go and celebrate in front of. To go and antagonise the Liverpool fans was a silly decision. It was only going to end one way.

“Doucoure is an important player and if Everton go on and lose in their next game it will have been proved an even worse decision.”

