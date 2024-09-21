Liverpool manager Arne Slot has moved to distance the Reds from suggestions a move to bring Martin Zubimendi could be resurrected in the January window, while also making clear his thoughts on the brilliant form of Ryan Gravenberch.

The Merseyside club came close to making the Euro 2024 winner the first signing of their new era under Slot, having agreed personal terms with the player over a move to Anfield and with Liverpool also agreeing to meet the €60m (£50.5m, $67.3m) exit clause in his Real Sociedad contract.

However, with the midfielder due to depart San Sebastian and undergo medical checks over the deal, Zubimendi had a last-minute change of heart and decided to stay put with his hometown team.

In the last couple of days, though, it has been strongly claimed that Zubimendi would like the move to be resurrected in the January window, with Sociedad’s poor start to the season, coupled with their failure to offer him the new deal promised to him, leading to what has been described as a major double regret.

In response to those rumours, Slot has conceded that Zubimendi would have been a strong signing for the Reds, but is adamant there is no point discussing the fresh links, indicating they have now “moved on”.

“If you’ve noticed it is not that much of one holding midfielder, it is a bit more two,” Slot said when analysing how he has set up his Liverpool side this season.

“And one of those two can be a bit more attacking and I think the player you mentioned [Zubimendi] could have fitted in one of those two roles and Ryan [Gravenberch] can fit in both roles like Curtis [Jones] can, [Alexis] Mac Allister can and Wataru [Endo] can.

“There is no point talking about Zubimendi anymore because he stayed with Real Sociedad and we’ve moved on and we are really happy with Ryan.”

Slot talks up Gravenberch brilliance

Gravenberch’s form for Liverpool this season has been nothing short of sensational.

The midfielder has become a vital cog in the Slot machine, starting all five of their games so far and winning the UEFA Man of the Match award in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro.

Slot has certainly been impressed by what he has seen from his countryman, but is adamant that his development would not have been stunted had the Reds been successful in signing Zubimendi over the summer months.

“You see a Ryan who is full of confidence and that comes normally with good performances and trusting your teammates and knowing that you can do what you have to at that level,” Slot stated.

“I wouldn’t say I am surprised because he’s Dutch, I’m Dutch, so I saw him playing at Ajax when he came up into the first team..

“Everybody saw back then what a special talent he was and probably for that reason he went to two amazing clubs, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

“You can only go to these clubs if they see you have a lot of quality. Then it is up to us to make sure we get the best out of him and that is not only down to what we, as a training staff, do but also he is the most important for that.”

Liverpool told to drop key attacker /Alexander-Arnold rumours are slammed

The win in Milan means the Reds have won four of their five games since Slot took charge, with last weekend’s shock home loss to Nottingham Forest the only blot on their copybook.

One man who has started every game so far is forward Diogo Jota, but Paul Merson has explained why he thinks the Portuguese should be axed this weekend for Darwin Nunez, believing the Uruguayan will be a better option if the Reds are to overcome Bournemouth at Anfield.

Elsewhere at Liverpool, interesting claims in the French media that have suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to invest much of his entire personal fortune into buying Nantes.

However, these claims have now been rapidly denied and with the Ligue 1 club’s current owner Waldemar Kita brilliantly trying to troll the Reds star by claiming he “does not know” who the Liverpool No 66 is.

Stat comparison: Gravenberch v Zubimendi

Given Gravenberch’s brilliant form this season, it is interesting to see how he compares to Zubimendi, the man who surely would have restricted his starts in the Liverpool midfield.

And while the pair boast a similar pass completion rate (89.6% and 89.5%), it is Gravenberch who boasts the better metrics when it comes to intreceptions (2.9 vs 0.8) and tackles (2 vs 1.5).

Zubimendi, though, does have a goal to his name, while Gravenberch yet to open his account or create a goal so far this season.